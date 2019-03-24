Warriors 121, Pistons 114
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond dunks in front of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors defeated the Pistons 121-114.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond dunks in front of Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. The Warriors defeated the Pistons 121-114. Tony Avelar, AP
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) during the second half.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) during the second half. Tony Avelar, AP
Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston, right, dunks against Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, left, during the second half.
Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston, right, dunks against Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, left, during the second half. Tony Avelar, AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) during the second half.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown (6) during the second half. Tony Avelar, AP
Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) takes a shot over Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half.
Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) takes a shot over Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half. Tony Avelar, AP
Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey argues a call with a referee during the second half.
Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey argues a call with a referee during the second half. Tony Avelar, AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) vies for a loose ball against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) vies for a loose ball against Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) during the second half. Tony Avelar, AP
Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown watches during the second half.
Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown watches during the second half. Tony Avelar, AP
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) during the second half.
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) shoots over Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) during the second half. Tony Avelar, AP
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Oakland, Calif.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, March 24, 2019, in Oakland, Calif. Tony Avelar, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) is doubled-teamed by Golden State Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie and Andrew Bogut (12) during the first half.
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) is doubled-teamed by Golden State Warriors' Alfonzo McKinnie and Andrew Bogut (12) during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green argues a call with referee Josh Tiven (58) during the first half.
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green argues a call with referee Josh Tiven (58) during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28) during the first half.
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) shoots over Golden State Warriors forward Alfonzo McKinnie (28) during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) takes a 3-point shot over Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) during the first half.
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) takes a 3-point shot over Golden State Warriors center Andrew Bogut (12) during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls a play to his team during the first half.
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr calls a play to his team during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP
Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko, right rear, during the first half.
Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith (14) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Jonas Jerebko, right rear, during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP
Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) drives to the basket in front of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half.
Detroit Pistons guard Langston Galloway (9) drives to the basket in front of Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the first half. Tony Avelar, AP
    Oakland, Calif. — The Pistons let up for just a little bit. Against the two-time defending champions, that’s all it takes to turn a competitive game lopsided in a hurry. 

    The Pistons were staying with the Warriors in the first half, until a couple of defensive lapses and a finishing burst helped turn the tide. 

    BOX SCORE: Warriors 121, Pistons 114

    The Warriors withstood a nice comeback and put away the Pistons, 121-114, on Sunday night at Oracle Arena. It’s the second loss on back-to-back nights for the Pistons (37-36), who fell at Portland on Saturday. 

    The defeat also dropped them to seventh place in the Eastern Conference playoff race, a half game behind the Brooklyn Nets and a game ahead of the eighth-place Miami Heat. 

    Blake Griffin had 24 points, six rebounds and eight assists, Luke Kennard added 20 points off the bench and Ish Smith 14 points and four assists.

    It was the usual suspects for the Warriors (50-23): Steph Curry (26 points and nine rebounds), Klay Thompson (24 points) and Kevin Durant (14 points, five rebounds and 11 assists), who regained the top spot in the West playoff race, after the Denver Nuggets lost. 

    The Pistons face the Nuggets on Tuesday to finish their western road trip, which is off to a 1-2 start. 

    In the fourth quarter, the Warriors looked to have a comfortable lead at 100-79, after a 3-pointer by Quinn Cook. Kennard answered with a 3-pointer and a drive and after a 3-pointer by Thon Maker (12 points) at the 9:30 mark, the Pistons were within 13. 

    They had another rally, with a lay-in by Langston Galloway  (12 points) and consecutive 3-pointers by Kennard and Maker, the Pistons were within 110-101 with 5:38 left.

    Thompson answered with a jumper and Maker responded with another jumper, but Curry pushed the lead back to double digits with a 3-pointer.

    They traded baskets with a jumper by Smith  but Thompson got another 3-pointer to push the lead to 13. 

    The Pistons didn’t go away, though. Drummond hit a tip-in off a Smith miss and after Griffin split a pair of free throws, he hit a 3-pointer with 1:15 left to pull within 118-111. 

    The rally ended there, as Curry put the game away with a jumper in the final minute. 


    Observations

    ► Reggie Jackson’s normal rhythm has been to get a 3-pointer or two in the opening minutes of the first quarter when teams double-team Griffin. The Warriors didn’t need to double, defending Griffin straight up with Draymond Green (Michigan State). For whatever reason, Jackson didn’t get those early looks and struggled to find an early niche in the game, scoring just two points in the first half. 

    ► Zaza Pachulia received his championship ring from his stint last season with the Warriors in a pregame ceremony. Thompson presented the ring to Pachulia, who was making his first trip back to Golden State for a game. He got a rousing ovation from the crowd at Oracle Arena, who appreciated his two years with the champions. Pachulia finished with four points and four assists.

    More: Zaza Pachulia gets his championship ring from the Warriors

    ►  The Pistons had matchup challenges all over the court on defense, with Bruce Brown starting out guarding Curry, Jackson on Thompson and Wayne Ellington on Durant. The Warriors shot well from all over the court in the first three quarters and had their choice of open shots, hitting more than 60 percent for the entire game. 

    ►Galloway is rounding out his game with some strong play on the inside. He had 12 points but three of those field goals were inside the arc, with nice finishes at the rim on drives. It’s making him less predictable and defenders aren’t used to seeing that part of his game. 

    ► Kennard was much more assertive in finding his shot and fueled the Pistons’ fourth-quarter effort with 10 points. He also had a 4-point play in the third quarter and followed with a jumper, helping to keep the Pistons in it when the Warriors were starting to pull away. 

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

