Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, left, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends in the first half. (Photo: David Zalubowski, Associated Press)

Denver — It wasn’t a tale of two halves or even two quarters. It might even be generous to call it a tale of one quarter.

Instead, it was a struggle for one quarter, as the Pistons played their worst opening period of the season — missing their first 10 field-goal attempts — and falling into a double-digit deficit in the first four minutes.

It didn’t end that way, though.

The Nuggets pushed the lead to 18 by the end of the first quarter and led by 27 but had to hold on in the final seconds to take a 95-92 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday night at Pepsi Center.

BOX SCORE: Nuggets 95, Nuggets 92

It’s the third straight loss for the Pistons (37-37) who finished their western trip at 1-3 and dropped to seventh place in the East, just a half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic, who moved into eighth with a win over the Miami Heat.

With eight games remaining, the Pistons are on the precipice of missing the playoffs, after being in sixth place and holding a lead of 1 1/2 games over the Nets last week. The Pistons face the Magic in an important matchup that will impact positioning and tiebreakers on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.

Blake Griffin had 29 points and tied his season high with 15 rebounds, Reggie Jackson had 17 points and five assists, and Andre Drummond 13 points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, who had a chance to tie at the buzzer but Griffin’s corner 3-pointer was off the mark.

The Pistons had a 19-8 run over the final 5:20 but couldn’t get a tying shot to go.

The Nuggets (50-23) led, 87-73 with 5:54 remaining but Wayne Ellington (12 points) hit a 3-pointer and Drummond followed with a dunk, starting the run. After a dunk by Nikola Jokic (23 points and 15 rebounds), Jackson hit a jumper, Drummond a lay-in and Jackson a basket to get within five at the 2:01 mark.

Ellington added a 3-pointer to trim it to two but Jamal Murray (33 points) hit a floater. Drummond responded with a dunk and Murray hit a tough, one-legged baseline jumper and got the lead back to four.

Jackson kept it close with a 3-pointer with 10.5 seconds left but the Pistons had to foul and Murray made both free throws, for the three-point margin, ahead of Griffin’s wayward final attempt.

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter.com: @detnewsRodBeard