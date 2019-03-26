Nuggets 95, Pistons 92
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, left, puts up a three-point shot as Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris defends as time runs out in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Denver. Griffin missed the shot to tie the game to give the Nuggets a 95-92 victory. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, left, puts up a three-point shot as Denver Nuggets guard Gary Harris defends as time runs out in the second half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Denver. Griffin missed the shot to tie the game to give the Nuggets a 95-92 victory. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, center, reacts after missing a three-point shot to tie the score as time ran out in the second half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, center, reacts after missing a three-point shot to tie the score as time ran out in the second half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, left, drives past Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Denver. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson, left, drives past Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton, right, in the first half of an NBA basketball game Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in Denver. David Zalubowski, AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, drives past Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray, left, drives past Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond reacts as he heads to the bench after collecting two personal fouls early in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond reacts as he heads to the bench after collecting two personal fouls early in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker, left, and center Zaza Pachulia, right, try to stop Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as he goes up for a basket in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker, left, and center Zaza Pachulia, right, try to stop Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic as he goes up for a basket in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton, front, picks up a loose ball in front of Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Denver Nuggets guard Will Barton, front, picks up a loose ball in front of Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, right, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap defends in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, right, passes the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap defends in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, left, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, left, pulls in a rebound as Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray defends in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, front, and forward Blake Griffin sit on the bench in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond, front, and forward Blake Griffin sit on the bench in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, right, shoots for a basket over Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin, right, shoots for a basket over Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey looks on against the Denver Nuggets in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
Detroit Pistons head coach Dwane Casey looks on against the Denver Nuggets in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
From left, Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown goes up for a basket as Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap and guard Will Barton defend in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
From left, Detroit Pistons guard Bruce Brown goes up for a basket as Denver Nuggets forward Paul Millsap and guard Will Barton defend in the first half. David Zalubowski, AP
    Denver — It wasn’t a tale of two halves or even two quarters. It might even be generous to call it a tale of one quarter.

    Instead, it was a struggle for one quarter, as the Pistons played their worst opening period of the season — missing their first 10 field-goal attempts — and falling into a double-digit deficit in the first four minutes.

    It didn’t end that way, though.

    The Nuggets pushed the lead to 18 by the end of the first quarter and led by 27 but had to hold on in the final seconds to take a 95-92 victory over the Pistons on Tuesday night at Pepsi Center.

    BOX SCORE: Nuggets 95, Nuggets 92

    It’s the third straight loss for the Pistons (37-37) who finished their western trip at 1-3 and dropped to seventh place in the East, just a half-game ahead of the Orlando Magic, who moved into eighth with a win over the Miami Heat.

    With eight games remaining, the Pistons are on the precipice of missing the playoffs, after being in sixth place and holding a lead of 1 1/2 games over the Nets last week. The Pistons face the Magic in an important matchup that will impact positioning and tiebreakers on Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.

    Blake Griffin had 29 points and tied his season high with 15 rebounds, Reggie Jackson had 17 points and five assists, and Andre Drummond 13 points and 18 rebounds for the Pistons, who had a chance to tie at the buzzer but Griffin’s corner 3-pointer was off the mark.

    The Pistons had a 19-8 run over the final 5:20 but couldn’t get a tying shot to go.

    The Nuggets (50-23) led, 87-73 with 5:54 remaining but Wayne Ellington (12 points) hit a 3-pointer and Drummond followed with a dunk, starting the run. After a dunk by Nikola Jokic (23 points and 15 rebounds), Jackson hit a jumper, Drummond a lay-in and Jackson a basket to get within five at the 2:01 mark.

    Ellington added a 3-pointer to trim it to two but Jamal Murray (33 points) hit a floater. Drummond responded with a dunk and Murray hit a tough, one-legged baseline jumper and got the lead back to four.

    Jackson kept it close with a 3-pointer with 10.5 seconds left but the Pistons had to foul and Murray made both free throws, for the three-point margin, ahead of Griffin’s wayward final attempt.

    rod.beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter.com: @detnewsRodBeard

