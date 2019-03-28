Buy Photo Pistons' Blake Griffin scores over Magic's Nikola Vucevic in the second quarter Thursday. Griffin finished with 20 points and 10 rebounds in Detroit's 115-98 victory. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Detroit — In what was probably their biggest game of the season, the Pistons didn’t fold. Instead, they played one of their most composed and energetic games of the season, with both the bench and starting groups contributing.

Against the surging Orlando Magic, the Pistons had their most daunting matchup, with a playoff spot potentially on the line.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 115, Magic 98

They used a 30-19 surge in the second quarter to move ahead of the Magic — and stayed there — taking an impressive 115-98 victory on Thursday night at Little Caesars Arena.

The win moved the Pistons (38-37) back into sixth place in the East, a half-game ahead of the Brooklyn Nets, who also played Thursday night. They also won the season series against the Magic and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker, with just seven games remaining.

Wayne Ellington had 25 points, including seven 3-pointers, Blake Griffin added 20 points, 10 rebounds and five assists and Andre Drummond 18 points, 18 rebounds, four assists and six blocks, in helping the Pistons dominate in the second and third quarters.

The Pistons had struggled with their starts to games but jumped to a 16-7 lead in the first six minutes, with four points each by Reggie Jackson and Drummond. The Magic answered with a 12-3 spurt and tied it, but the Pistons finished the first quarter with a 30-27 lead, after the reserves entered and Ish Smith hit a jumper and Thon Maker added a 3-pointer to finish the period.

The Pistons pushed the lead to double digits I the second quarter, with a 13-6 start, including six straight points by Smith (15 points and six assists) and ending with a pair of jumpers by Langston Galloway.

After taking a 60-46 lead at halftime — with a Griffin 3-pointer just before the buzzer. Ellington was blazing hot to start the third quarter, making the Pistons’ first four shots — all 3-pointers — and stretching the lead to 72-52. Griffin added a three-point play and the rout was on.

The margin got as big as 27 and the Magic kept pushing, but the Pistons didn’t cave, coasting the rest of the way for the big win.



Observations

►Drummond got off to a good start on both ends of the floor early, which seemed to fuel the Pistons’ energy level. He got a few early blocks and was on the boards aggressively, posting six points, five rebounds and four blocks in the first quarter. That intensity always is the question with him but the instances this season have been far fewer than previous years. In a big game like Thursday’s was, it was an encouraging sign.

►Unlike the first quarter of the Denver game on Tuesday, the Pistons came out engaged from the very beginning and connected for nine points — matching Tuesday’s first-quarter total — in the first 3:17. That included a pair of baskets by Drummond a 3-pointer by Ellington. They finished with a 3-pointer by Maker for a 30-point opening period.

►The bench group, led by Smith, was outstanding. They extended the lead in the second quarter and by pushing the pace, just outran the Magic. Smith has the first six points of the second quarter and Maker added a 3-pointer, for a 39-30 lead. Galloway (12 points) added a pair of jumpers to push the margin to 10. The Pistons’ reserves outscored Orlando’s, 30-13, through three quarters.

►The Pistons’ 3-point shooting was a big difference, as they hit 52 percent through the first three quarters, including seven from Ellington and two each from Griffin, Galloway, Kennard and Maker. Combined with Drummond and Griffin’s inside presence, It was a tough inside-outside combo to stop.

► The Pistons did a good job defensively on the Magic, holding them around 40 percent from the field. When the score got out of hand, they let up some, but they didn’t let the lead get back inside 15 points. Dwane Casey brought the starters back at 8:35 to ensure the game didn’t get out of hand.