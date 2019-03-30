Pistons 99, Trail Blazers 90
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) blocks a layup attempt by Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) blocks a layup attempt by Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless (4) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio) Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots as Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) defends during the first half.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard (0) shoots as Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) defends during the first half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, passes as Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker, left, defends during the first half
Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, right, passes as Detroit Pistons forward Thon Maker, left, defends during the first half Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, left, drives on Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith, center, during the first half.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry, left, drives on Detroit Pistons guard Ish Smith, center, during the first half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood, center, passes to teammate Zach Collins, right, as Detroit Pistons center Zaza Pachulia, left, defends during the first half.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Rodney Hood, center, passes to teammate Zach Collins, right, as Detroit Pistons center Zaza Pachulia, left, defends during the first half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry drives during the first half.
Portland Trail Blazers guard Seth Curry drives during the first half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) blocks a layup attempt by Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless (4) during the first half.
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) blocks a layup attempt by Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless (4) during the first half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu looks to shoot during the first half.
Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu looks to shoot during the first half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas and members of the 1989-90 Championship team stand at mid-court during a ceremony honoring the team during halftime.
Former Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas and members of the 1989-90 Championship team stand at mid-court during a ceremony honoring the team during halftime. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas and members of the 1989-90 Championship team are reflected in one of two championship trophies during a ceremony honoring the team during halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers.
Former Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas and members of the 1989-90 Championship team are reflected in one of two championship trophies during a ceremony honoring the team during halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington. left, passes as Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, right, defends during the second half.
Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington. left, passes as Portland Trail Blazers center Enes Kanter, right, defends during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) makes a layup as Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) watches during the second half.
Detroit Pistons center Andre Drummond (0) makes a layup as Portland Trail Blazers forward Al-Farouq Aminu (8) watches during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) attempts a layup as Portland Trail Blazers forward Jake Layman (10) defends during the second half of an NBA basketball game, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Pistons guard Wayne Ellington (20) attempts a layup as Portland Trail Blazers forward Jake Layman (10) defends during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson reacts after a dunk during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson reacts after a dunk during the second half. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen
Former Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas and members of the 1989-90 Championship team stand at mid-court during a ceremony honoring the team during halftime of an NBA basketball game between the Detroit Pistons and the Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday, March 30, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
Former Detroit Pistons Isiah Thomas and members of the 1989-90 Championship team stand at mid-court during a ceremony honoring the team during halftime. Carlos Osorio, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Detroit — If the Pistons make the playoffs, they might look back at a game or two as the main reasons why. Count Thursday’s big win over the Orlando Magic as one. 

    Add another to the list: Saturday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers. 

    Without Blake Griffin — who was a late scratch because of a sore left knee — the Pistons struggled like a middle school team during the first quarter and muddled their way through the second half.

    In the third quarter, they found their mojo, with a 10-point margin, moving them ahead and propelling them to a 99-90 victory on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. The victory punctuated the 30-year anniversary celebration for the 1989-90 Bad Boys squad. 

    BOX SCORE: Pistons 99, Trail Blazers 90

    The celebration included several cameos by the Bad Boys, including Isiah Thomas, Bill Laimbeer, Rick Mahorn, Vinnie Johnson and Mark Aguirre — and an ovation from the crowd during each recognition. 

    CLOSE

    Legendary Piston Isiah Thomas spoke Saturday during the Pistons' 'Bad Boys' celebration at Little Caesars Arena. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

    The big celebration came with the Pistons winning for the first time in the four games that Griffin has missed, though this was the first because of an injury. With the win, the Pistons (39-37) won their 11th straight at home and remained in sixth in the East playoff race, a half-game ahead of the Nets, who beat the Celtics. 

    The rest of the Pistons picked up the slack, as Reggie Jackson had 28 points, five rebounds and five assists, Andre Drummond 22 points, 19 rebounds, four steals and three blocks and Langston Galloway 12 points off the bench. 

    The Pistons managed just 11 points in the first quarter, shooting 14 percent (3-of-21) from the field and missing all seven 3-point attempts. The Trail Blazers (48-28) didn’t take advantage, hitting only 26 percent from the field and had just a 14-11 lead, after the Pistons finished with a 6-0 run. 

    The Blazers pushed the lead to double digits with a three-point play by Rodney Hood and got to 34-24 in the final minutes with a drive by Enes Kanter (20 points and 15 rebounds). The Pistons finished the half with a 9-0 run, with five points by Jackson. 

    Jackson erupted in the third quarter with 11 points and led the comeback, as the Pistons converted 65 percent from the field and 4-of-8 on 3-pointers and took the lead, 66-59, entering the fourth quarter. 

    The Pistons pulled away, with an 11-2 run, including seven points by Galloway. 

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard
     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE