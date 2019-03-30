Detroit Pistons guard Reggie Jackson (1) blocks a layup attempt by Portland Trail Blazers forward Maurice Harkless (4) during the first half Saturday. Jackson finished with 28 points in Detroit's 99-90 victory. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Detroit — If the Pistons make the playoffs, they might look back at a game or two as the main reasons why. Count Thursday’s big win over the Orlando Magic as one.

Add another to the list: Saturday’s matchup against the Portland Trail Blazers.

Without Blake Griffin — who was a late scratch because of a sore left knee — the Pistons struggled like a middle school team during the first quarter and muddled their way through the second half.

In the third quarter, they found their mojo, with a 10-point margin, moving them ahead and propelling them to a 99-90 victory on Saturday night at Little Caesars Arena. The victory punctuated the 30-year anniversary celebration for the 1989-90 Bad Boys squad.

The celebration included several cameos by the Bad Boys, including Isiah Thomas, Bill Laimbeer, Rick Mahorn, Vinnie Johnson and Mark Aguirre — and an ovation from the crowd during each recognition.

The big celebration came with the Pistons winning for the first time in the four games that Griffin has missed, though this was the first because of an injury. With the win, the Pistons (39-37) won their 11th straight at home and remained in sixth in the East playoff race, a half-game ahead of the Nets, who beat the Celtics.

The rest of the Pistons picked up the slack, as Reggie Jackson had 28 points, five rebounds and five assists, Andre Drummond 22 points, 19 rebounds, four steals and three blocks and Langston Galloway 12 points off the bench.

The Pistons managed just 11 points in the first quarter, shooting 14 percent (3-of-21) from the field and missing all seven 3-point attempts. The Trail Blazers (48-28) didn’t take advantage, hitting only 26 percent from the field and had just a 14-11 lead, after the Pistons finished with a 6-0 run.

The Blazers pushed the lead to double digits with a three-point play by Rodney Hood and got to 34-24 in the final minutes with a drive by Enes Kanter (20 points and 15 rebounds). The Pistons finished the half with a 9-0 run, with five points by Jackson.

Jackson erupted in the third quarter with 11 points and led the comeback, as the Pistons converted 65 percent from the field and 4-of-8 on 3-pointers and took the lead, 66-59, entering the fourth quarter.

The Pistons pulled away, with an 11-2 run, including seven points by Galloway.

