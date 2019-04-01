Andre Drummond (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The accolades are starting to pile up for Pistons center Andre Drummond.

Drummond was named the Eastern Conference player of the week on Monday, his second such award this month.

Drummond posted 17.7 points, 18.3 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.7 blocks and 2.3 steals in three games, including wins over the Magic and Trail Blazers. He’s helped the Pistons move into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with a chance to snag a playoff spot with six games remaining.

For the season, he is averaging 17.3 points, a league-leading 15.5 rebounds, a career-best 1.3 steals and 1.7 blocks. Drummond also has improved his field-goal percentage, up to 53 percent this season, his highest since 2013-14.

The Blazers’ Damian Lillard was named Western Conference player of the week.

