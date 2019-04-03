Pistons head coach Dwane Casey screams at the referee in the second quarter. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit — This has all the markings of a race that’s going to go down to the wire.

And it could be a photo finish, the way it looks.

It’s a nightly scoreboard-watching experience for fans — and not just the Pistons’ scoreboard.

After the Pistons, Nets, Heat and Magic all lost on Monday, the Pistons looked to turn things around in their second straight game against the Indiana Pacers.

Playing their third straight game without Blake Griffin — who sat again because of left knee soreness — the Pistons struggled again against the Pacers, falling behind by double digits early in the fourth quarter and fading in the final minutes.

The result was a 108-89 loss on Wednesday night at Little Caesars Arena and some hand-wringing by the fan base at the playoff prospects in the final four games.

The Pistons (39-39) fell back to .500 and resorted to scoreboard-watching to see if they could stay in sixth place in the Eastern Conference playoff race, if the Brooklyn Nets lost as well. With a win by the Orlando Magic, the Pistons are unable to clinch a playoff spot on Friday, but could possibly do so on Sunday, at the 15-year anniversary celebration of the 2004 championship team at Little Caesars Arena.

Andre Drummond had 28 points, 19 rebounds, three steals and three blocks, Wayne Ellington added 24 points and Reggie Jackson 16 points, five rebounds and four assists.

It wasn’t enough — and without Griffin, the Pistons will need to find other scorers who can carry the load offensively.

The Pacers (47-32) dominated inside again with 62 points in the paint and caused 20 turnovers.

The Pistons’ struggles continued with another anemic offensive performance in the first quarter, notching just 15 points, but only trailing by three.

The Pacers opened the second on a 12-2 run, opening with a 3-pointer by Doug McDermott (14 points) and finishing with a lay-in by McDermott. Luke Kennard got going for the Pistons and hit eight straight points, with two 3-pointers to get within 30-25 but the Pacers had another 9-2 spurt to take command again.

Drummond scored the Pistons’ last eight points of the period and the Pistons trailed, 44-36, at halftime. The Pistons again went through shooting droughts and with the bench only contributing 18 points, there wasn’t much balance between the starting group and the reserves.

Thon Maker being in the starting lineup looks to be impacting the Pistons’ bench chemistry and that’s an area coach Dwane Casey will have to examine in his rotation.

The Pistons pulled within 69-62 with 2:29 left in the third, after Jackson’s step-back 3-pointer — with a highlight-reel play ending in a duel with Myles Turner — but the Pacers finished with another 9-0 run, with a lay-in and 3-pointer by McDermott.

Ellington got the Pistons going in the fourth quarter, with 14 points, including three 3-pointers. He pulled the Pistons within 88-80 at the 6:56 mark but Bojan Bogdanovic answered with a dunk and Domantas Sabonis a three-point play that helped stretch the lead to 95-80

