It’s turning into a daily waiting game for the Pistons, looking to get updates on Blake Griffin’s status with his sore left knee. Griffin has missed the last three games and with only four games remaining in the regular season, the Pistons’ playoff hopes lean heavily on Griffin’s knee.

Blake Griffin (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Ahead of Friday’s matchup in Oklahoma City, the injury designation hadn’t changed from Thursday: Griffin is questionable and will be a game-time decision.

It was the same situation on Wednesday against the Pacers, when Griffin was a game-time decision but was unable to play.

“He wants to play and we thought he was going to play (Wednesday) but he was sore and he couldn’t,” coach Dwane Casey said Thursday. “He wants to get out there.”

The three-game stretch is the first time this season that Griffin has missed time because of injury this season and the mounting concern has been about whether it’s a bigger issue, as he’s been questionable for each game.

“Everybody is physically beat up a little bit and mentally fatigued,” Casey said Thursday, “but the fun part is we haven’t packed our cars up and thinking about a week from now (the end of the regular season). We’re still playing for the opportunity to play in the playoffs.”

The Pistons (39-39) have a half-game lead for sixth place in the Eastern Conference. The Nets and Magic are tied for seventh and the Miami Heat are just a game behind, but currently out of the postseason seedings.

Detroit’s magic number to clinch a playoff spot remains at three.

