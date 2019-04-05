Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) shoots between Oklahoma City Thunder forward Paul George, left, and Jerami Grant (9) during the first half. (Photo: Sue Ogrocki, AP)

If the Pistons didn’t know what they were missing while Blake Griffin sat out the previous three games, they got a not-so-subtle reminder.

Griffin, who had been out because of a sore left knee, made the Pistons’ first basket — a 3-pointer — and with it, set the tone for the rest of the game. He finished with a career-best nine 3-pointers, surpassing his previous high of six.

He needed more help, though.

BOX SCORE: Thunder 123, Pistons 110

Griffin had 44 of his 45 points through the first three quarters, and the Pistons turned a one-point deficit entering the fourth into a 123-110 loss on Friday night at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The loss drops the Pistons (39-40) into a tie for seventh with the Brooklyn Nets in the East playoff race, but the Nets have the head-to-head tiebreaker, meaning the Pistons are in eighth, just a game ahead of the Miami Heat, who also lost on Friday.

The Orlando Magic, who mauled the Atlanta Hawks, vaulted into sixth, a half-game ahead of the Pistons. The Pistons next face the Charlotte Hornets, who are two games behind, on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Griffin shot 9-of-14 from 3-point range, 11-of-20 from the field and 14-of-16 from the free-throw line, in his first game back from the knee injury. Because he was connecting from outside, he didn’t have to do as much in the paint, but when he did, the Thunder (46-33) couldn’t match up.

The Pistons trailed, 97-96, entering the fourth, after a pair of free throws by Ish Smith (12 points). They sputtered from there, starting 1-of-11 from the field in the fourth, with just a jumper from Smith to show in the first 7:18 of the period.

Oklahoma City got big contributions from Dennis Schroder (14 points), who had six points in the opening 18-5 run. Paul George, who had 30 points, was the standout and Russell Westbrook (19 points, eight rebounds and 15 assists) filled in the blanks.





Observations

►Griffin’s 31 points in the first half tied the Pistons’ franchise record, set by Grant Hill on Feb. 8, 1999 against Washington and tied by Reggie Jackson on Nov. 8, 2015, against Portland. Griffin had six 3-pointers in the first half, which tied his career high — and he surpassed it in the second half, with the seventh at the 10:18 mark. He added two more before the start of the fourth.

►The two big men were in foul trouble early, which affected the pace of the game. Steven Adams got his second foul at the 8:20 mark of the first quarter and picked up the third at 5:58, going to the bench for the rest of the first half. Drummond was called for his third foul at 9:05 of the second quarter and was done for the remainder off the half. That opened the middle for more drives — and for the Thunder, it meant more points in the paint, with a 38-20 advantage in points in the paint.

►Drummond picked up a technical foul in the second quarter after he was called for his third personal foul. Drummond was unhappy with the call by official Scott Wall and after he got back to the bench, Drummond said something to Wall, which led to the technical. It’s Drummond’s 14th technical foul this season, which is two from the NBA limit, which would come with a one-game suspension.

►Zaza Pachulia took a hard foul at the hands of Westbrook, who was in the air and made contact with Pachulia’s face. Officials reviewed the play and assessed Westbrook a flagrant-1 foul. Pachulia made both free throws but Westbrook avoided the more serious flagrant-2 call, which would have been an ejection as well.

►Westbrook ensured that he will average a triple-double for the third straight season. He showed the entire repertoire, with six assists in the first quarter but more than that, he set up his teammates to score and be more balanced, which the Pistons weren’t able to do.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com



Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard