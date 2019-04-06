The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame looks like it won’t have a decided Detroit flavor in its 2019 class. Former Pistons Ben Wallace and Chris Webber are finalists for the honor, but did not make the final cut, according to a report by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

An official announcement of the new members to be enshrined is expected Saturday at the Final Four in Minneapolis but Wojnarowski posted on Twitter that Sidney Moncrief, Bobby Jones, Vlade Divac and Paul Westphal were among those selected.

Three prominent finalists for the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2019 -- Marques Johnson, Ben Wallace and Chris Webber – were not selected for enshrinement, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 6, 2019

Other selections include Chuck Cooper, who was the first black player drafted in the NBA, and Al Attles — a player, coach and executive with the Golden State Warriors — who was selected as a contributor.

Wallace was an All-Star on the Pistons’ 2004 NBA championship team and is known for his defensive prowess, but his candidacy for the Hall of Fame seems to be lacking the offensive numbers that many other centers possess.

Wallace and the “Goin’ to Work” squad will be honored at halftime of the Pistons’ game on Sunday at Little Caesars Arena.

Webber, who starred for two seasons with the Fab Five at Michigan in 1991-93, helped the Wolverines reach back-to-back NCAA Tournament title games and had a standout NBA career with the Sacramento Kings.

