Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin (23) drives against Charlotte Hornets center Bismack Biyombo during the first half. (Photo: Duane Burleson, Associated Press)

Detroit — Everything lined up for the Pistons. They got the help they needed, but they didn’t play well enough to help themselves.

The Pistons missed a chance to clinch a playoff spot in the East after the Miami Heat lost earlier Sunday. With a win and a victory by the Brooklyn Nets over the Indiana Pacers, the Pistons could have clinched their first playoff spot since 2016.

They didn’t.

The Pistons fell into a 23-point hold and as they’ve done for much of the season, found a way to climb out. They didn’t get out, though, pulling within one point midway through the fourth quarter, but falling short in a 104-91 loss on Sunday afternoon at Little Caesars Arena.

BOX SCORE: Hornets 104, Pistons 91

It’s the third straight loss for the Pistons, who still can clinch a playoff spot with a victory in their last two games, Tuesday at home against the Memphis Grizzlies or Wednesday against the league-worst Knicks.

With the 2004 championship team in the building for a 15-year tribute, the Pistons were primed for an added celebration, but didn’t play well in the middle two quarters.

Ish Smith led the bench effort with 20 points, Andre Drummond added 15 points and 23 rebounds and Blake Griffin 14 points for the Pistons (39-41).

Smith scored the last two baskets of the third quarter, part of a 6-0 run that extended to the fourth, with a 3-pointer and jumper by Luke Kennard, then a drive by Langston Galloway that cut the margin to 83-82 at the 8:22 mark.

But Frank Kaminsky ended the streak with a basket. Thon Maker followed with a dunk off a nice pass from Drummond but the Pistons couldn’t get over the hump and grab the lead. Kaminsky (24 points) added a 3-pointer and the Hornets were able to pull away, with a 14-4 run.

A victory would have eliminated the Hornets (38-42), but they can still get in the playoffs if they win out in their last two games.

Kemba Walker had 31 points, eight rebounds and seven assists for the Hornets.

Observations

1. With the 2004 championship team in attendance, the crowd was in a frenzy during timeouts, as that group was feted with video tributes. Among them were Chauncey Billups, Ben Wallace, Richard Hamilton, Tayshaun Prince and coach Larry Brown, as well as reserves Mehmet Okur, Mike James, Elden Campbell and Darvin Ham. Rasheed Wallace was a notable absence.

2. The Pistons needed an offensive lift off the bench, with Langston Galloway and Luke Kennard struggling to find their range. The boost came from Ish Smith, who had six points in the first and seven in the third quarter to help when the second unit wasn’t generating a lot of scoring. His mid-range jumper was going and he hit a corner 3-pointer to help spark an 11-4 run to end the period.

3. When the Pistons rode the wave of momentum and pulled within two midway through the fourth quarter, they took some ill-advised shots — drives by Thon Maker and Drummond and a 3-pointer by Maker — that could have shifted the momentum. Kaminsky’s 3-pointer at the 5:55 mark ended the 15-2 run and helped hold the lead for the Hornets.

4. Griffin’s knee injury didn’t seem to cause any issues in Friday’s game at Oklahoma City but he went to the locker room during the first quarter. He was wearing a heavy brace on his left leg, covered by a leg sleeve but he didn’t look to have the full lift when jumping. With a wide-open lane in the third quarter, he just laid the ball in, rather than going for a dunk.

5. Griffin got his 15th technical foul of the season, late in the fourth quarter when he was going back and forth with Jeremy Lamb. Griffin had appeared to calm down and Lamb was still talking, but the officials assessed the double-technicals to both players. Griffin is at the limit; if he gets a technical in Tuesday’s game, he will miss the finale against the Knicks.

