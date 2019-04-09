Pistons' Andre Drummond drives around Grizzlies' Tyler Zeller in the first quarter. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit — Groans. Hand-wringing. Boos.

That’s not how anyone thought the game would go.

After all, the Memphis Grizzlies were missing half their playing rotation — and the other half of their roster, including a pair of two-way players — played gritty and inspired basketball.

That undermanned, undervalued and underestimated group of Grizzlies played as if they were the ones with the playoff spot on the line, not the Pistons, who had a chance to clinch with wins in their final two games.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 100, Grizzlies 93

The Pistons found themselves in a 22-point deficit in the second quarter and had to rally in the fourth quarter to grab a season-saving 100-93 victory over the Grizzlies on Tuesday night in the home regular-season finale at Little Caesars Arena.

The comeback win ends the four-game losing streak for the Pistons (40-41), who can clinch the final playoff spot in the Eastern Conference with a victory over the Knicks, who have the worst record in the NBA, on Wednesday night.

The Pistons could become the eighth seed with a win and a loss by the Magic, but just getting in the playoffs is their priority.

Ish Smith scored 13 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter — when the Pistons overcame a 15-point margin. Andre Drummond added 20 points, 17 rebounds, five steals and three blocks and Luke Kennard had 15 points off the bench.

Their 21-4 run to start the fourth quarter may have salvaged the season, after they trailed, 79-64, to start the fourth. Smith started with a jumper and Kennard followed with a 3-pointer. Drummond scored off a steal and Kennard hit another 3-pointer, trimming the lead to five.

After two free throws by Tyler Zeller (14 points), Kennard hit his third 3-pointer of the stretch. The Pistons had another kick, with back-to-back 3-pointers by Langston Galloway and Smith, to tie it at 83, with 6:43 left.

The Pistons took their first lead since the first quarter on a Smith jumper but Chandler Parsons answered with a lay-in. The Grizzlies (32-49) took an 89-87 lead on consecutive dunks by Ivan Rabb and Delon Wright (15 points) but the Pistons responded with a drive by Bruce Brown, two free throws from Drummond and another jumper from Smith, to take the lead for good, 93-89.

Bruno Caboclo hit another 3-pointer with 44.1 seconds left to pull within 95-93, but Smith answered with a drive and Wayne Ellington hit a pair of free throws to put the game away, with a 99-93 lead with 19.3 seconds left.

Blake Griffin played just 18 minutes — three in the second half. He played gingerly on his injured knee in the first half and just the first 3:12 of the third quarter before sitting for the remainder of the game.

Casey said before the game that Griffin would try to play through the final two games, but the condition of that knee is unclear. Griffin sat on the bench and didn’t ice his knee after he left for the final time and kept on his warmups.



