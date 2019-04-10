Pistons 100, Grizzlies 93
Pistons' Ish Smith drives around Grizzlies' Jevon Carter in the fourth quarter Smith had 22 points and 4 assists. The Pistons defeated the Grizzlies 100-93, Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Bruce Brown defends Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons Blake Griffin and Andre Drummond embrace at the end of the game. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
A dejected Blake Griffin was limited to 18 minutes of action because of a sore left knee as he sits on the bench in the third quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Luke Kennard, (l), tries to steal the ball from Grizzlies' Chandler Parsons in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond drives around Grizzlies' Tyler Zeller in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons owner Tom Gores cheers for his team in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Blake Griffin looks for room around Grizzlies' Ivan Rabb in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons Dancers performs during a timeout in the third quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Charles Jones, 21, of Westland cheers for the Pistons in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Thon Maker defends Grizzlies' Jevon Carter in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Reggie Jackson shoots over Grizzlies' Bruno Caboclo in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Memphis Grizzlies' Delon Wright scores over Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Ish Smith drives around Grizzlies' Delon Wright in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Wayne Ellington defends the Grizzlies' Delon Wright in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Langston Galloway knocks the ball from Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey in the third quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Reggie Jackson is defended by Grizzlies Tyler Dorsey, left; and Jevon Carter in the third quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Luke Kennard scores over Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey in the fourth quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond scores on a fast break in the third quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond defends the shot of Grizzlies' Tyler Dorsey in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
    Detroit — There’s still more work to do on the last day of the regular season. 

    Even with the Pistons’ comeback win over the depleted Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, they still haven’t clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. 

    The Pistons (40-41) can make their first postseason since 2016 with a win over the Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden or with a loss by the Charlotte Hornets, who host the Orlando Magic. 

    That would get the Pistons the eighth seed, with a first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, beginning this weekend. 

    The Pistons also could earn the No. 7 seed but need all three pieces of a specific scenario to happen: 

    1.    A win over the Knicks

    2.    A Nets win over the Heat

    3.    A Hornets win over the Magic

    If all three occur, the Pistons would move into a tie with the Magic at 41-41, but the Pistons have the head-to-head tiebreaker and would get seventh place, facing the second-seeded Toronto Raptors in the playoffs. 

    If the Pistons lose and the Hornets win, the Pistons would miss the playoffs altogether, because the Hornets have the head-to-head tiebreaker, having won the season series. 

    If the Pistons and Hornets both lose, the Pistons would be in as the No. 8 seed. The Pistons also would remain in eighth in a three-team tiebreaker.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com
    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard
     

