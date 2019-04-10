Ish Smith and the Pistons can make things easier for themselves in making the playoffs by first beating the Knicks on Wednesday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Detroit — There’s still more work to do on the last day of the regular season.

Even with the Pistons’ comeback win over the depleted Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday night, they still haven’t clinched a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Pistons (40-41) can make their first postseason since 2016 with a win over the Knicks on Wednesday night at Madison Square Garden or with a loss by the Charlotte Hornets, who host the Orlando Magic.

That would get the Pistons the eighth seed, with a first-round playoff series against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, beginning this weekend.

The Pistons also could earn the No. 7 seed but need all three pieces of a specific scenario to happen:

1. A win over the Knicks

2. A Nets win over the Heat

3. A Hornets win over the Magic

If all three occur, the Pistons would move into a tie with the Magic at 41-41, but the Pistons have the head-to-head tiebreaker and would get seventh place, facing the second-seeded Toronto Raptors in the playoffs.

If the Pistons lose and the Hornets win, the Pistons would miss the playoffs altogether, because the Hornets have the head-to-head tiebreaker, having won the season series.

If the Pistons and Hornets both lose, the Pistons would be in as the No. 8 seed. The Pistons also would remain in eighth in a three-team tiebreaker.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

