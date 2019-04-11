The status of Pistons forward Blake Griffin for Game 1 of the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks is uncertain. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

New York — Somewhere around the second or third quarter, the Pistons knew they had done it. With a commanding lead over the New York Knicks on Wednesday night, they were on the precipice of clinching their first playoff spot since 2016.

That was the first domino. There still was the unfinished business of figuring out their opponent, with a slim possibility of moving up to the No. 7 seed and facing the second-seeded Raptors, coach Dwane Casey’s former team.

Some of the Pistons’ staff was keeping tabs, scoreboard-watching on their phones during the Pistons game. The second domino happened, with the Nets topping the Miami Heat. The final one, though, didn’t happen, as the Magic beat the Hornets and secured seventh place.

The Pistons (41-41) are the No. 8 seed and will open at the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, who have the NBA’s best record at 60-22, on Sunday in Game 1. That also means a healthy dose of league MVP-favorite Giannis Antetokounmpo and a Bucks team that swept the four-game season series from the Pistons.

It’s an uphill climb for the Pistons, made more difficult by the uncertain status of forward Blake Griffin, who missed the regular-season finale because of a sore left knee. With three more days to rest before the start of the series, Griffin could have a chance to return, depending on the status of the knee.

Game 2 is Wednesday, which provides another three days of rest, but it’s unclear whether Griffin, who missed three straight games to rest the knee toward the end of the regular season, will return at all. That would leave a gaping hole in the Pistons’ chances in the series.

“It’s going to be tough if he doesn’t play earlier on, but the guys who do come in and play come in and play hard enough that we do have a chance of winning," center Andre Drummond said.

Griffin, who was the vocal and on-court leader all season, had to watch from the bench, dressed in casual clothes, He wasn’t effective in Tuesday’s game and sat out Wednesday, but making the playoffs also accomplishes a goal.

It’s a tough spot for Griffin, who still is questionable for the playoff series.

“It’s a little bittersweet, of course, but there's really appreciation. Blake has carried us the whole year, so I know he’s sitting on the bench, not able to participate,” said Pistons owner Tom Gores, who was sitting courtside for the clinching win. “You can’t have a better competitor than Blake. He really helped us establish ourselves.”

Pistons at Bucks

Game 1: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, 7 p.m. (TNT)

Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, 8 p.m. (NBATV)

Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, April 20, 8 p.m. (ESPN)

Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, April 22, 8 p.m. (TNT)

* Game 5: Pistons at Bucks, April 24

* Game 6: Bucks at Pistons, April 26

* Game 7: Pistons at Bucks, April 28

* - if necessary

