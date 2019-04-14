CLOSE Without Blake Griffin, the Pistons have an uphill climb against the top-seeded Bucks. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

Milwaukee — The Pistons’ task just got a little bit tougher.

Before tonight’s playoff opener against the top-seeded Bucks, Pistons coach Dwane Casey announced that Blake Griffin, who missed the last regular-season game and has been recovering from a sore left knee, will not play in Game 1.

It’s a blow to the Pistons, who will be missing their leading scorer and vocal leader in their first playoff appearance since 2016.

Griffin had been listed as questionable on the injury report for the past couple of days, but Casey said Griffin is in too much pain and just isn’t ready to play in the series opener.

Griffin missed four of the final seven games in the regular season, including three straight from March 30-April 4. With five days rest, he returned with 45 points against the Thunder, including a career-best nine 3-pointers, but totaled just 21 points in the next two games before sitting out the regular-season finale against the Knicks.

Casey didn’t say who would start in Griffin’s place on Sunday but described his status as “day-to-day” for the remainder of the series.

