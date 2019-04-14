Reggie Jackson (left) and the Pistons take on Eric Bledsoe (right) and the Milwaukee Bucks in a first-round NBA playoff series. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

For the first time since 2016, the Pistons are back in the NBA playoffs. Now, they'll try to win a playoff game for the first time since 2008.

That won't be easy. The Pistons open their Eastern Conference playoff series on Sunday night against the top-seeded Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.

The Bucks not only own the NBA's best regular-season record at 60-22, they boast an MVP candidate in Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the status of the Pistons' MVP, Blake Griffin, remains uncertain because of a knee injury.

Pistons vs. Bucks

Game 1: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, 7 p.m. (FSD Plus, 97.1 FM)

Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, 8 p.m. (FSD, 950 AM)

Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, April 20, 8 p.m. (FSD, 97.1 FM)

Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, April 22, 8 p.m. (FSD, 950 AM)

* Game 5: Pistons at Bucks, April 24

* Game 6: Bucks at Pistons, April 26

* Game 7: Pistons at Bucks, April 28

* - if necessary