For the first time since 2016, the Pistons are back in the NBA playoffs. Now, they'll try to win a playoff game for the first time since 2008.
That won't be easy. The Pistons open their Eastern Conference playoff series on Sunday night against the top-seeded Bucks at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee. Tip-off is at 7 p.m.
The Bucks not only own the NBA's best regular-season record at 60-22, they boast an MVP candidate in Giannis Antetokounmpo, while the status of the Pistons' MVP, Blake Griffin, remains uncertain because of a knee injury.
Follow along here for live updates.
Pistons vs. Bucks
Game 1: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, 7 p.m. (FSD Plus, 97.1 FM)
Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, 8 p.m. (FSD, 950 AM)
Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, April 20, 8 p.m. (FSD, 97.1 FM)
Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, April 22, 8 p.m. (FSD, 950 AM)
* Game 5: Pistons at Bucks, April 24
* Game 6: Bucks at Pistons, April 26
* Game 7: Pistons at Bucks, April 28
* - if necessary
