CLOSE Griffin did some light basketball work before Wednesday morning's shootaround at Fiserv Forum. He's still listed as questionable. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

Milwaukee — Maybe. Maybe not. It’s still questionable.

Blake Griffin’s status on the injury report hasn’t changed in the past week, but he looked to make a bigger step toward returning to the lineup for Wednesday’s Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks, sporting a heavy knee brace and taking part in the Pistons’ morning shootaround at Fiserv Forum.

Pistons forward Blake Griffin remains questionable for Game 2 of their NBA playoff series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday night. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

Griffin revealed after Game 1 on Sunday that he was sitting not of his own volition; rather, the team medical staff and others were making the decision. He’s missed five of the Pistons’ last eight games, including the series opener because of a sore left knee.

He’s been listed as questionable on the injury report, but his warming up before shootaround is the most media members have seen him do, with some light shooting and dribbling. It’s not clear whether his status could be upgraded, but coach Dwane Casey didn’t rule out a return for Wednesday’s game.

“He’s been pestering everybody,” Casey said. “I can’t wait to get him out there — hopefully it’s tonight. We’ll find out.”

The Pistons struggled in Game 1 without Griffin, falling behind by 20 points in the first quarter, on the way to a 35-point blowout loss.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard