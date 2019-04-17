Andre Drummond (0) and the Pistons are trailing in their NBA playoff series with the Milwaukee Bucks after a 35-point loss in Game 1. (Photo: Aaron Gash, Associated Press)

If it wasn't apparent the Pistons were going to have their work cut out for them against the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks, it is now.

The Pistons enter Game 2 of their best-of-seven NBA playoff series on Wednesday looking to bounce back from a 35-point Game 1 thumping in Milwaukee. Tip-off is at 8 p.m. at Fiserv Forum.

Forward Blake Griffin remains a question mark with a knee injury, which only makes the task more daunting.

The Pistons are in the playoffs for the second time in 10 seasons, and are seeking their first playoff victory since 2008. They've been swept out in the first round in their last two playoff appearances (to the Cavaliers in 2009 and 2016).

Pistons vs. Bucks

Game 1: Bucks 121, Pistons 86

Game 2: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, 8 p.m. (FSD, 950 AM)

Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, Saturday, 8 p.m. (FSD, 97.1 FM)

Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, April 22, 8 p.m. (FSD, 950 AM)

* Game 5: Pistons at Bucks, April 24

* Game 6: Bucks at Pistons, April 26

* Game 7: Pistons at Bucks, April 28

* - if necessary