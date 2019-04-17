Bucks 120, Pistons 99
Detroit's Andre Drummond and the Pistons fall to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-99 in game 2 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 17, 2019.
Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson (1) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA first round playoffs in Milwaukee on April 17, 2019. .
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of Game 2.
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) go for a loose ball during the first half of Game 2.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gives high-fives to his teammates during the first half of Game 2.
Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey yells to an official during the first half of Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson, middle, drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova (77) and Brook Lopez (11) during the first half.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in black cap, and Danica Patrick watch during the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson yells at an official during the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, left, reacts from the bench during the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway reacts after drawing a charge during the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) reacts after drawing a charge during the first half.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo collides with Detroit Pistons' Thon Maker and is called for an offensive fould during the second half.
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton shoots against Detroit Pistons' Ish Smith during the second half.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond during the second half.
Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe reacts after making a shot during the second half.
    Milwaukee — After an embarrassing Game 1 loss, the Pistons played better in Game 2. It turns out that even their better wasn’t enough to overcome the buzz saw that the top-seeded Bucks look to be in their first-round playoff series.

    The Pistons played a superb second quarter and got the lead going into halftime but couldn’t keep the momentum going with a dreadful third quarter. The Bucks took advantage and steamed ahead, rolling to a 120-99 victory on Wednesday night before a packed crowd at Fiserv Forum.

    The Bucks took a 2-0 series lead as the series shifts to Detroit for Games 3 and 4 on Saturday and Monday at Little Caesars Arena. Blake Griffin, who was a game-time decision, could return for Saturday’s game, depending on the status of his injured left knee.

    Luke Kennard had 19 points, Reggie Jackson 18 points and eight assists and Andre Drummond 18 points and 16 rebounds for the Pistons, who again played without Blake Griffin.

    BOX SCORE: Bucks 120, Pistons 99

    They put up a better fight than in the opener, trailing by seven after the first quarter and taking a 59-58 lead at halftime. The difference was the third quarter, when Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was in foul trouble in the second quarter, erupted for 13 of his 26 points.

    He started the third with baskets on three straight possessions, with a lay-in, a 3-pointer and a putback, turning the one-point deficit into a 9-1 run in the first 1:40. After a basket by Drummond, Brook Lopez hit a lay-in and Antetokounmpo followed with a dunk. That run ballooned into 22-8 run over 6:40, for an 80-67 lead.

    The Bucks finished with a 93-76 lead, but the damage was done, with another big deficit. The Pistons started the fourth with another run, starting with back-to-back 3-pointers by Wayne Ellington and Bruce Brown, with a 10-2 spurt, getting within 95-86, but Eric Bledsoe (27 points, six assists) had six straight points to push it back to a 15-point margin with 6:47 left. The Pistons didn’t get within single digits the rest of the way.

    The Pistons got going in the second quarter, hitting 57 percent (4-of-7) on 3-pointers and 46 percent (13-of-28) from the field. Beyond that, they buckled down on defense and held the Bucks to 32 percent from the field, consolidating the stops with makes.

    The second-quarter run was 9-1 to start before a vicious dunk by Antetokounmpo that stemmed the tide.

     

    The Pistons responded with a jumper from Kennard and a steal and lay-in by Bruce Brown, to pull within 41-40 at the 7:41 mark.

