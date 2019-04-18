LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Milwaukee — At the end of the day, it’s still a loss.

The Pistons’ 120-99 defeat at the hands of the Bucks on Wednesday in the first-round Eastern Conference series didn’t have the same feel as the bludgeoning that they got in the opener.

In fact, there were some relative positives to take away and to implement in the days leading to Game 3 on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena.

Here’s a look at five takeaways from the Pistons’ loss in Game 2.

Luke Kennard is for real

He’s averaging 20 points in the first two games and in many ways, he has been the Pistons’ best offensive player. With Blake Griffin out of the lineup again, Kennard got his first career playoff start and posted 14 points in the first half, including 4-of-5 on 3-pointers. If there’s one positive revelation from this playoff appearance, it’s that Kennard appears ready for the bright lights and the postseason stage.

“He was a big part of that first-half thrust that they put out there. Certainly, give credit to Luke; he played well,” Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer said.

“Kennard made a lot of shots, and Reggie Jackson made a lot of shots and reads. They played well.”

They miss Blake Griffin

There’s no real rocket science there but when they played so well in the second quarter and had an opportunity to stay in the game, they didn’t have their go-to player to help them grab the lead and possibly extend it. It’s still unclear whether he might play in the series at all, but he did some light basketball work in Wednesday’s shootaround and has said he wants to play, but the decision is in the hands of the medical staff.

The Pistons already had a tall task ahead of them in trying to stop the top-seeded Bucks but without Griffin, it’s that much tougher. It looks like they team will continue to prepare as if he can play possibly in Games 3 or 4 but with the heavy brace he wore early Wednesday.

CLOSE

The Pistons lost, 120-99, but showed some improvement from the Game with blowout. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

The reserves have to be better

The second unit shot 11-of-36 (31 percent) from the field and 5-of-16 on 3-pointers. That not terrible, but they’re going to have to carry the load when they’re on the court. Some of the second-quarter rally happened with Bruce Brown — who moved to the second group from the starting lineup — and bringing defensive intensity to that unit. Glenn Robinson III was 3-of-10, including 1-of-6 from beyond the arc. If those shots fall, the Pistons may not have won, but it would have been closer.

Pat Connaughton has provided a huge boost, with 18 points in Game 2 and a lot of energy in the opener. Besides Connaughton, the Bucks had just nine points from their reserves.

“I’m proud of Pat. That was impressive,” Brook Lopez said. “He was just everywhere tonight and brought so much energy to the game. It was great to see.”

Defense still is a problem

That’s not as much about the Pistons doing things poorly as the Bucks just being a very formidable matchup for them — as the Bucks will be for almost any other team in the playoffs. Of all the potential first-round opponents. Milwaukee’s lineup was probably the toughest — and it’s showing. Andre Drummond has switched over to guard Giannis Antetokounmpo, which hasn’t been a terrible adjustment, but that leaves a mismatch on Brook Lopez, who had just eight points in Game 2.

More: Pistons' Thon Maker rattled by Game 1 play and Bucks fans' reception

There is likely to be a mismatch somewhere and the Pistons haven’t done enough work on their zone defense to lean on it more heavily. Even still, they’re giving something up when they try to go zone, because the Bucks can space out a defense so much, then penetrate in those gaps.

'Dre a plus or a minus?

There’s been a lot of talk about Drummond’s plus-minus numbers in the first two games. He was minus-45 in the opener and minus-32 in Game 2.

For those who delve into the advanced stats, there are better indicators of a player’s value, but plus-minus alone isn’t the best one to gauge a player’s impact. The Pistons lost by 21 points and Drummond played 37 of 48 minutes against the Bucks’ best players.

Simple math says that he’s going to have a lot of those minus points simply because he played heavily. By comparison, Langston Galloway played 31 minutes and had a minus-9. Does that mean Galloway played better? Not necessarily. There’s more to break down and the eye test says Drummond had a decent game, but not as atrociously as a minus-32 would suggest.

Pistons vs. Bucks

Game 1: Bucks 121, Pistons 86

Game 2: Bucks 120, Pistons 99 

Game 3: Bucks at Pistons, 8 Saturday (FSD/97.1)

Game 4: Bucks at Pistons, 8 Monday (FSD/950)

*Game 5: Pistons at Bucks, Wednesday, April 24

*Game 6: Bucks at Pistons, Friday, April 26

*Game 7: Pistons at Bucks, Sunday, April 28

*If necessary

rod.beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

Game 2: Bucks 120, Pistons 99
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Detroit's Andre Drummond and the Pistons fall to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-99 in game 2 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 17, 2019.
Detroit's Andre Drummond and the Pistons fall to the Milwaukee Bucks 120-99 in game 2 at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on April 17, 2019. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson (1) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA first round playoffs in Milwaukee on April 17, 2019. .
Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson (1) shoots against Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo during the first half of Game 2 of the NBA first round playoffs in Milwaukee on April 17, 2019. . Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of Game 2.
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez (11) reacts after making a 3-point basket during the first half of Game 2. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) go for a loose ball during the first half of Game 2.
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond (0) and Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) go for a loose ball during the first half of Game 2. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gives high-fives to his teammates during the first half of Game 2.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo gives high-fives to his teammates during the first half of Game 2. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey yells to an official during the first half of Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Detroit Pistons coach Dwane Casey yells to an official during the first half of Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson, middle, drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova (77) and Brook Lopez (11) during the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson, middle, drives between Milwaukee Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova (77) and Brook Lopez (11) during the first half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in black cap, and Danica Patrick watch during the first half.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, in black cap, and Danica Patrick watch during the first half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson yells at an official during the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Reggie Jackson yells at an official during the first half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, left, reacts from the bench during the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Blake Griffin, left, reacts from the bench during the first half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond drives to the basket against Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez during the first half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway reacts after drawing a charge during the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Langston Galloway reacts after drawing a charge during the first half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) reacts after drawing a charge during the first half.
Detroit Pistons' Bruce Brown (6) reacts after drawing a charge during the first half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo collides with Detroit Pistons' Thon Maker and is called for an offensive foul during the second half.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo collides with Detroit Pistons' Thon Maker and is called for an offensive foul during the second half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton shoots against Detroit Pistons' Ish Smith during the second half.
Milwaukee Bucks' Khris Middleton shoots against Detroit Pistons' Ish Smith during the second half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond during the second half.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo drives to the basket against Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond during the second half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe reacts after making a shot during the second half.
Milwaukee Bucks' Eric Bledsoe reacts after making a shot during the second half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown (23) shoots over Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond during the second half.
Milwaukee Bucks' Sterling Brown (23) shoots over Detroit Pistons' Andre Drummond during the second half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez looks to shoot as Detroit Pistons' Glenn Robinson III defends during the second half.
Milwaukee Bucks' Brook Lopez looks to shoot as Detroit Pistons' Glenn Robinson III defends during the second half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half.
Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo dunks during the second half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer watches from the sideline during the second half.
Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer watches from the sideline during the second half. Aaron Gash, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions

     

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE