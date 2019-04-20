Game 3: Bucks 119, Pistons 103
Pistons' Blake Griffin looks for room around Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first quarter.
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe scores over Pistons' Reggie Jackson in the second quarter.
Pistons owner Tom Gores cheers his team in the first quarter.
Bucks' Brook Lopez tries to block a shot by Pistons' Bruce Brown in the second quarter.
Pistons' Andre Drummond knocks the ball off the leg of Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first quarter for a turnover.
Pistons' Blake Griffin celebrates a 3-pointer in the first quarter.
Bucks' Ersan IIyasova scores over Pistons' Luke Kennard in the first quarter.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo scores over Pistons' Andre Drummond in the second quarter.
Pistons' Andre Drummond shoots during pregame.
Pistons' Reggie Jackson prepares to shoot during pregame.
MSU head coach Tom Izzo, left; talks to former Spartan and Piston Kalin Lucas during pregame.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots during pregame.
Pistons' Blake Griffin shoots free throws during pregame.
Pistons' Luke Kennard signs the jersey of Liam Haney, 9, of Grosse Pointe during pregame.
Pistons' Thon Maker shoots during pregame.
Pistons' Luke Kennard prepares to shoot during pregame.
    Detroit — The scene was set for the Pistons to make a statement in their playoff series. In their first home playoff game in three years and their first ever at Little Caesars Arena, the Pistons had a chance to make the series closer. 

    With the news that Blake Griffin was returning for Game 3, after missing the first two, the Pistons had confidence they could turn things around. 

    It didn’t matter to the Bucks. 

    Milwaukee played just as well as the first two games and after overcoming an early surge in the first-quarter, pulled ahead and cruised to a 119-103 victory on Saturday night before a sellout crowd at Little Caesars Arena. 

    The Bucks took a 3-0 lead in the series and can complete the sweep with a win in Game 4 on Monday. 

    Griffin finished with 27 points, seven rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes. He wore a heavy brace under a leg sleeve and didn’t show signs of laboring on the injured left leg.

    BOX SCORE: Bucks 119, Pistons 103

    Reggie Jackson had 15 points and eight assists and Wayne Ellington 13 points.

    Andre Drummond (12 points and 12 rebounds) struggled on both ends of the court, going 5-of-14 from the field and having trouble guarding Brook Lopez and Giannis Antetokounmpo. 

    The Pistons jumped out to a 7-2 lead in the first two minutes, with a jumper and a drive by Luke Kennard (nine points and six rebounds). The Bucks answered with an 8-0 run, with a 3-pointer by Lopez and a three-point play and a drive by Eric Bledsoe (19 points, six rebounds and five assists). 

    Jackson and Ellington answered with back-to-back 3-pointers, but Ersan Ilyasova got going for the Bucks, with his first of three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Griffin got his first basket, on a tip-in at 6:29 of the period. Ellington followed with a 3-pointer and the Pistons had their biggest lead, 18-13. 

    The Bucks finished the quarter on a 19-6 run, with a dunk and floater by Lopez (19 points), for a 32-24 lead heading to the second quarter. 

    Antetokounmpo (14 points and 10 rebounds) got going in the second, with six of their first nine points, and Griffin had nine of the Pistons’ first 11 points, but they never got the lead back. 

    The lead moved to 67-54 at halftime and 100-78 after the third quarter. 

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard
     

