Game 4: Bucks 127, Pistons 104
Pistons' Reggie Jackson looks for room around Bucks' Eric Bledsoe in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena, April 22, 2019.
Pistons' Reggie Jackson looks for room around Bucks' Eric Bledsoe in the second quarter at Little Caesars Arena, April 22, 2019. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Blake Griffin shoots over Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second quarter.
Pistons' Blake Griffin shoots over Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Blake Griffin defends against Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first quarter.
Pistons' Blake Griffin defends against Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Ish Smith has his shot blocked by Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second quarter.
Pistons' Ish Smith has his shot blocked by Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey argues with referee Tony Brown over a foul call in the first quarter.
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey argues with referee Tony Brown over a foul call in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe make a pass over Pistons' Reggie Jackson in the first quarter.
Bucks' Eric Bledsoe make a pass over Pistons' Reggie Jackson in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Blake Griffin reacts after dunking over Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova in the first quarter.
Pistons' Blake Griffin reacts after dunking over Bucks' Ersan Ilyasova in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Pistons' Andre Drummond in the first quarter.
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo shoots over Pistons' Andre Drummond in the first quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Detroit Pistons' Thon Maker (from left) and Luke Kennard defends the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second quarter.
Detroit Pistons' Thon Maker (from left) and Luke Kennard defends the Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond flies through the air and slams home two points in the second quarter.
Pistons' Andre Drummond flies through the air and slams home two points in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Bucks' Brook Lopez is fouled by Pistons' Langston Galloway in the second quarter.
Bucks' Brook Lopez is fouled by Pistons' Langston Galloway in the second quarter. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond dunks over Bucks' Brook Lopez in the first quarter.
Pistons' Andre Drummond dunks over Bucks' Brook Lopez in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond steals the ball from Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and puts up a shot in the first quarter.
Pistons' Andre Drummond steals the ball from Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo and puts up a shot in the first quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Thon Maker slams home two on a breakaway in the second quarter.
Pistons' Thon Maker slams home two on a breakaway in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond flies through the air and slams home two points in the second quarter.
Pistons' Andre Drummond flies through the air and slams home two points in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Blake Griffin runs into Bucks' Brook Lopez in the second quarter.
Pistons' Blake Griffin runs into Bucks' Brook Lopez in the second quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Detroit Pistons Blake Griffin goes for the dunk in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks.
Detroit Pistons Blake Griffin goes for the dunk in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Blake Griffin reacts after what appeared to bye a Detroit steal is a Detroit foul in the third quarter.
Pistons' Blake Griffin reacts after what appeared to bye a Detroit steal is a Detroit foul in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Somehow the basketball ends up in the basket, without anyone dying during the third and fourth quarters aerobatic show.
Somehow the basketball ends up in the basket, without anyone dying during the third and fourth quarters aerobatic show. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' head coach Dwane Casey works with the team during a timeout in the third quarter.
Pistons' head coach Dwane Casey works with the team during a timeout in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Ish Smith's shot is blocked by Bucks' Brook Lopez in the third quarter.
Pistons' Ish Smith's shot is blocked by Bucks' Brook Lopez in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Andre Drummond shot is swatted away by Bucks' Brook Lopez in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Andre Drummond shot is swatted away by Bucks' Brook Lopez in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' head coach Dwane Casey works with the team during a timeout in the third quarter.
Pistons' head coach Dwane Casey works with the team during a timeout in the third quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons owner Tom Gores on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter.
Pistons owner Tom Gores on the sidelines late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Luke Kennard's break away layup is blocked against the board by Bucks' Brook Lopez in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Luke Kennard's break away layup is blocked against the board by Bucks' Brook Lopez in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' owner Tom Gores throws out t-shirts to the crowd in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' owner Tom Gores throws out t-shirts to the crowd in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Blake Griffin intentionally fouls Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo driving to the basket, fouling out of the game, in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Blake Griffin intentionally fouls Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo driving to the basket, fouling out of the game, in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Blake Griffin leaves the floor after fouling out in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Blake Griffin leaves the floor after fouling out in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Reggie Jackson has no where to go running into the Bucks defense of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez late in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Reggie Jackson has no where to go running into the Bucks defense of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez late in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Blake Griffin is defended late in the fourth quarter by Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo.
Pistons' Blake Griffin is defended late in the fourth quarter by Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Blake Griffin, after fouling out in the fourth quarter, leans on coach Dwane Casey's chair during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Blake Griffin, after fouling out in the fourth quarter, leans on coach Dwane Casey's chair during a timeout in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Blake Griffin, after fouling out in the fourth quarter, leans on coach Dwane Casey's chair during a timeout in the fourth quarter.
Pistons' Blake Griffin, after fouling out in the fourth quarter, leans on coach Dwane Casey's chair during a timeout in the fourth quarter. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Pistons' Reggie Jackson shoots during pregame.
Pistons' Reggie Jackson shoots during pregame. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Wayne Ellington prepares to shoot during pregame.
Pistons' Wayne Ellington prepares to shoot during pregame. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia shoots during pregame.
Pistons' Zaza Pachulia shoots during pregame. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Bruce Brown signs autographs for fans during pregame.
Pistons' Bruce Brown signs autographs for fans during pregame. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Pistons' Bruce Brown, left, poses for a photo with Stephanie Hunter, 52, of Redford during pregame.
Pistons' Bruce Brown, left, poses for a photo with Stephanie Hunter, 52, of Redford during pregame. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
Detroit Pistons Extreme Team member Joey "Showtime" Hewie flips for the crowd arriving at Little Caesars Arena for Game 4 of the Pistons, Bucks series at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on April 22, 2019.
Detroit Pistons Extreme Team member Joey "Showtime" Hewie flips for the crowd arriving at Little Caesars Arena for Game 4 of the Pistons, Bucks series at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan on April 22, 2019. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Blow-up noisemakers greet Pistons fans as they make their way into Little Caesars Arena for Game 4 of the Pistons vs. the Bucks.
Blow-up noisemakers greet Pistons fans as they make their way into Little Caesars Arena for Game 4 of the Pistons vs. the Bucks. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Camera people get ready to cover Game 4 of the Detroit Pistons vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena.
Camera people get ready to cover Game 4 of the Detroit Pistons vs. the Milwaukee Bucks at Little Caesars Arena. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Andy Mlyarczyk, 7, and Dylan Wood, 7 get pictures with famous Pistons including Isiah Thomas before Game 4 of the Pistons-Bucks playoff series.
Andy Mlyarczyk, 7, and Dylan Wood, 7 get pictures with famous Pistons including Isiah Thomas before Game 4 of the Pistons-Bucks playoff series. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
Piston fans pose in front of huge Pistons sign as they enter Little Caesars Arena.
Piston fans pose in front of huge Pistons sign as they enter Little Caesars Arena. Daniel Mears, Detroit News
    Detroit — Andre Drummond played better. Blake Griffin played hard. Reggie Jackson played well. The Pistons had a double-digit lead and played their best game of the playoff series — and still lost by a large margin. 

    It’s a testament to how good the top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks are — and how far the Pistons will have to come in the offseason to catch up with the new dominant team in the Eastern Conference. 

    The Pistons were overmatched and had an uphill climb in the series, but even their 12-point lead in the first quarter evaporated, as the Bucks wore them down and earned a 127-104 victory in Game 4 on Monday night at Little Caesars Arena. 

    BOX SCORE: Bucks 127, Pistons 104

    The Bucks advance to face the Boston Celtics in the second round. 

    The loss ends the Pistons’ season after another four-game sweep and sets a new NBA record for consecutive losses at 14, dating back to 2008. The end of the season sets the stage for an interesting offseason. In many ways, they can use the Bucks as a measuring stick of how far they have to go, but also as a model for how they need to retool. 

    Reggie Jackson had 20 of his 26 points in the first half and Griffin finished with 22 points, five rebounds and six assists before fouling out with 7:06 remaining in the game. He left to a rousing ovation, with chants of “MVP! MVP!” as an homage to the best season of his career.  

    Drummond atoned for his subpar performance in Game 3 with an energetic follow-up, with 15 points and 12 rebounds. 

    It still wasn’t enough, as the Bucks were energized behind 41 points, nine rebounds and four blocks from Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was electric on both ends of the floor for the entire game.  

    The Bucks used a 17-3 run in the final 4:35 of the third quarter to turn an 82-78 deficit into a 95-85 lead entering the fourth. 

    The Pistons had their biggest lead of the series at 20-8 in the first quarter but the Bucks rallied to pull within 28-26 at the end of the quarter, behind George Hill and Antetokounmpo. 


    Observations

     

    ►  Jackson got hot in the first half, going 7-of-14 from the field, with three 3-pointers, for a 20-point first half. He was efficient and didn’t force shots, working well with Griffin and finding his spots. Jackson has been searching to find a niche in the offense and did it pretty well in working off Griffin and Drummond. Jackson’s 20 first-half points were the most by a Pistons player in a half in a postseason game since Richard Hamilton had 22 points in the second half against the Celtics on May 24, 2008.  

    ►   The crowd grew tense in the third quarter, when a spate of foul calls went against the Pistons. The Pistons were called for seven fouls — and the Bucks just two — in the first eight minutes of the third quarter. The derisive chants of “Ref, you suck!” beamed from the upper deck, as the Pistons had a 26-12 margin on foul calls and a 32-8 advantage on free-throw attempts.


    ►   The boos from Game 3 turned into cheers early in the first quarter for Drummond, who looked to be more focused on the offensive end. He was engaged and scored on putbacks and lay-ins — the same shots that he missed in Saturday’s loss — and he took an offensive foul as well. 

    ►   The Bucks’ length bothered the Pistons inside, as they finished with nine blocks, including five by Lopez and four by Antetokounmpo. It wasn’t a deterrent for the Pistons going inside and trying to get easy shots in the paint, but the Bucks were up to the task. The Pistons had shied away a bit from driving but the seemed intent on getting there, only to be rebuked. 

    ►   Thon Maker didn’t have a good series against his former team. He didn’t get going from the 3-point line and the Bucks seemed to go at him whenever he was playing center or guarding Antetokounmpo. It’ll be a major focus to add muscle to Maker’s frame and get him stronger on defense and going to the basket in the offseason. 

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE