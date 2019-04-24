Blake Griffin is not expected to miss any offseason training activities, the release said. (Photo: Daniel Mears, Detroit News)

Blake Griffin’s injured left knee became as much of a storyline in the final weeks of the Pistons’ seasons as the team making the playoffs.

He addressed the issue on Wednesday, as the team announced that Griffin had an arthroscopic procedure performed in Los Angeles that “addressed the issue causing soreness in the knee” during the final two weeks of the season.

The team statement noted that Griffin isn’t expected to miss any of his planned offseason training and that he should be ready for the start of the 2019-20 season.

Griffin said Tuesday that he planned to have a procedure done but he needed to consult with the medical staff.

"I’ll address that (Tuesday and Wednesday) and have a game plan going from there. It will be something, yes," he said. "I don’t think it’ll interfere with any offseason workout plans that I have. We’ll figure that out."

Griffin missed four of the last seven regular-season games and the first two playoff games against the Milwaukee Bucks. The Pistons were swept in four games, but Griffin played in the final two, in Detroit.

He had the best season of his career, averaging 24.5 points, 7.5 rebounds and 5.4 assists and hitting 36 percent on 3-pointers, earning his sixth All-Star selection.

