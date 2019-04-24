Rod Beard's 2018-19 Pistons final grades
Go through the gallery to view Rod Beard's final grades for the 2018-19 Detroit Pistons.
GUARDS: Reggie Jackson — Stats: 15.4 pts., 2.6 rebs., 4.2 assts., 37% 3FG in 82 games. Age: 29. After two injury-riddled seasons, Jackson played in all 82 games for the first time in his career. With Casey’s arrival, Jackson’s role changed dramatically, with him becoming more of a spot-up shooter and less of a pick-and-roll facilitator. He struggled at times with the transition, but had a good finish to the season. Midseason: C. Final: B-.
Wayne Ellington — Pistons stats: 12 pts., 2.1 rebs., 37% 3FG in 28 games. Age: 31. Added at the trade deadline, Ellington provided a boost in 3-point shooting after Reggie Bullock was dealt. He found a groove, and brought veteran leadership and was a steady wing. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent, but the Pistons could look to bring him back if the price is right. Grade: B.
Bruce Brown — Stats: 4.3 pts., 2.5 rebs., 26% 3FG in 74 games. Age: 22. No one thought when Brown (right) was drafted in the second round that he’d play as big a role as he did. He started 56 games and quickly became the team’s best perimeter defender. Defenses ignored him, and his biggest improvement will come from improving at the 3-point line. Midseason: B. Final: C+.
Luke Kennard — Stats: 9.7 pts., 2.9 rebs., 39% 3FG in 63 games. Age: 22. In the first half of the season, Kennard was overcoming an injury, but he took off in the second half, finding a groove and showing his scoring potential, especially in the playoffs. He was top scoring option off the bench and showed that he will be a centerpiece of the team’s long-term future. Midseason: C. Final: B+.
Ish Smith — Stats: 8.9 pts., 3.6 assts., 33% 3FG in 56 games. Age: 30. After missing just one game in his previous two seasons, Smith had a groin injury that sidelined him for 26 games — and the playoff push crumbled without him. He’ll become an unrestricted free agent, and the Pistons will have to look long and hard at whether there are better, more cost-effect options. Midseason: B-. Final: C.
Langston Galloway — Stats: 8.4 pts., 2.1 rebs., 36% 3FG in 80 games. Age: 27. Under Casey, Galloway founda new lifeline in the playing rotation, missing just two games. His shooting touch was very hot and cold and his dropoff in the playoffs was disappointing. He has one year left on his contract and the Pistons could look to move him to give more time to the younger options. Midseason: C+. Final: C+.
Jose Calderon — Stats: 2.3 pts., 1.2 rebs., 25% 3FG in 49 games. Age: 37. After being pushed into more minutes following Smith’s injury, Calderon only played 14 games in the second half. His veteran leadership went under the radar, but he was a big plus during timeouts and in the locker room. He’ll be an unrestricted free agent this summer. Midseason: C-. Final: C-.
Khyri Thomas — Stats: 2.3 pts., 29% 3FG in 26 games. Age: 22. After playing just nine games in the first half, Thomas almost doubled that in the second half, in some late minutes. The rookie showed flashes of grasping the offense and his shooting and aggressiveness have impressed the coaching staff. He could crack the rotation next season. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Svi Mykhailiuk — Pistons stats: 2 pts., 1.3 assts., 50% 3FG in three games. Age: 21. He came over in the deadline deal with the Lakers and didn’t find much playing time. He’ll need more time to develop but could find some time in the rotation next season. The summer will be a big developmental time but with his size, shooting and toughness, he’s a good prospect. Grade: Inc.
FORWARDS: Blake Griffin — Stats: 24.5 pts, 7.5 rebs., 5.4 assts., 36% 3FG in 75 games. Age: 30. Griffin proved his doubters wrong with the best season of his career, becoming the heart and soul of the team. He carried the load in the first half, but he seemed to wear down in the second half, including his knee injury that put a damper on their playoff seed. His 45-point game against the Thunder and playoff return were highlights of the season. Midseason: A-. Final: A.
Jon Leuer — Stats: 3.8 pts., 2.4 rebs. in 41 games. Age: 29. He didn’t get to play much in the second half, but provided some good minutes when he did. Casey and Griffin lauded his veteran presence and professionalism, which is underrated. He has one year and $9.5 million left on his deal, which means the Pistons could try to move him to get a younger asset. Midseason: C. Final: C.
Glenn Robinson III — Stats: 4.2 pts., 1.5 rebs., 29% 3FG in 47 games. Age: 25 He was brought in to push Stanley Johnson for the starting spot, but after Johnson was traded, Robinson was slowed by an ankle injury. He never got back to his regular form and was in and out of the rotation. The Pistons have a team option for $4.2 million next year, but it’s unclear what they will do. Midseason: C+. Final: C.
Thon Maker — Pistons stats: 5.5 pts., 3.7 rebs., 31% 3FG in 29 games. Age: 22 Acquired in the Stanley Johnson deal, Maker was known for his weakside defense and 3-point shooting. He showed toughness early on, but became an on-ball defensive liability against stronger players. His shot selection will have to improve and he’ll need to get stronger in the summer. Grade: C.
CENTERS: Andre Drummond — Stats: 17.3 pts., 15.6 rebs., 1.7 blks. in 79 games. Age: 25. The lasting impression will be his poor performance in Game 3 of the playoffs, but he had a very good second half of the season, carrying the team when Griffin started to wear down. He won another rebounding title, but he’ll need to improve his mental focus and rim protection to take another step. Midseason: B. Final: B.
Zaza Pachulia — Stats: 3.9 pts., 3.9 rebs. in 68 games. Age: 35. He was a good backup in the first half but as the season wore on, his production decreased, and he couldn’t play in many matchups, extending Drummond’s minutes. He’s a good veteran presence, but with an expiring contract, the Pistons could look for a younger option. Midseason: C. Final: C-
COACHING: In his first season, Dwane Casey succeeded in establishing a new culture and developing players. Drummond, Kennard and Brown were three key improvements and all the players bought into his approach. He stressed the importance of 3-pointers in the offense, but when the shots weren’t falling, there wasn’t much to fall back on. The summer will be big for the young players again. Grade: B
    Going back to the preseason, the Pistons didn’t have high expectations. There were projected as a fringe playoff team and the Las Vegas projections had them at about 39 wins. Despite getting 41 victories and the No. 8 seed, they seemed to underachieve.

    After another good start, they fizzled in December and January and had to salvage their playoff hopes in the final two games. The Bucks swept them out of the playoffs, by double-digit margins in each of the four games.

    Injuries to Blake Griffin, Ish Smith and others were a big part of the Pistons’ collapse, but hot-and-cold shooting from beyond the arc and an inconsistent bench were causes as well. The front office will have some big decisions to make in the offseason about the roster construction, but won’t have a lot of financial flexibility to help them make major changes.

    Griffin was the unquestioned centerpiece but there were some big gains by Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown and additions at the trade deadline that helped them make the postseason, and could be in the future plans as well.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

     

     

     

