A rendering of the new Wayne State University gymnasium. (Photo: Wayne State University)

Detroit — Built in 1965, the Matthaei Center has been the hub of Wayne State’s athletic campus in midtown Detroit.

There’s a new addition coming.

The Wayne State University Board of Governors unanimously approved a plan Wednesday to build a new $25 million athletic facility on campus that will house its men’s and women’s basketball teams.

The new building will be 70,000 square feet and be located at the corner of Warren and Trumbull, replacing the Matthaei Center as the athletic centerpiece. It will seat 3,000.

Construction could be completed early in 2021, and is projected to be ready for the start of the 2021-22 basketball season.

In addition, the new building will be home to the Detroit Pistons’ affiliate in the Gatorade League. It’s unclear whether the current Pistons’ current G-League team, the Grand Rapids Drive, will move or whether it could be an expansion team with a new identity.

"This is a watershed moment for Wayne State University," Wayne State University President M. Roy Wilson said, adding that there will be internship opportunities for WSU students in marketing, administration and other sports-related areas through partnership with the Pistons.

"We will become the first-choice destination for students who want to pursue careers in sports management," he said.

The Matthaei Center will be used for intramural sports and other activities, and basketball will move to new athletic facility.

Adding a presence in Midtown will augment the Pistons’ increasing foothold in Detroit. The team moved into Little Caesars Arena for the start of the 2017-18 season and construction of the new practice facility, the Henry Ford Pistons Performance Center, is scheduled to be completed in September.

The new building will be owned by Wayne State University and the Pistons will lease the building for its G-League affiliate for the home slate of its 50-game schedule.

"This arena will be a game-changer for Wayne State," Kim Trent, Wayne State University Board of Governors chairperson said.

Pistons owner Tom Gores, who spearheaded the team’s move back to the city after almost 30 years at the Pontiac Silverdome and The Palace of Auburn Hills, under then-owner Bill Davidson, has made a commitment to playing in the city and expanding their footprint in the community.

"We continue to invest in the success of our franchise and the success of our community," Gores said in a statement Wednesday.

The new facility also is a boost for Wayne State, which had a capacity of 1,331 at the Matthaei Center but with a bigger venue, conceivably could pursue jumping from Division II to Division I, and could host other events, such as high school games and other events.

Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem said Wednesday the new arena will be a basketball hub for the area, with the ability to host camps and clinics, along with Michigan High School Athletic Association tournament games.

The new arena, along with Little Caesars Arena and the Pistons' new practice facility, "further ties us into the community. It'll be a whole basketball corridor," he said.

