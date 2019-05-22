Rod Beard's 2019 NBA mock draft 1.0
Go through the gallery for Rod Beard's first NBA mock draft for 2019, which is led by Duke's Zion Williamson (pictured).
1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke. As is my customary draft demand, the team with the first pick should get 17 seconds to finalize it. They’re not trading it, so there’s no discussion to be had. Williamson has been the prohibitive favorite to be selected first for most of the year, so there’s no mystery here. The Pelicans, with David Griffin and Trajan Langdon running their front office, get to make a splash.
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, G, Murray State. After the Pelicans, the Grizzlies should get 24 seconds to make their pick. Again, there’s no trade coming, so this will keep the first round moving. Morant’s arrival makes Mike Conley easily expendable, but his huge contract will make it harder. This starts the new era of a Morant-Jaren Jackson Jr. combo.
3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, wing, Duke. Barrett is no Williamson and Knicks fans will feel cheated, but they’ll be fine with another Duke standout. The Knicks were hoping for a quicker turnaround, so this pick could be on the trade market, but would require an unbelievable return.
4. Los Angeles Lakers: De’Andre Hunter, wing, Virginia. They planned to be near the middle of the lottery, so getting the upgrade closer to the front of the line is just gravy. The Lakers have to build quickly with their contending goals and LeBron James isn’t getting any younger. Hunter is a good prospect, but they’ll listen to offers, no doubt.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech. Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech: New coach John Beilein would have loved to have stayed in the top three, but Culver showed in the NCAA Tournament that he could be a big asset. They will look at Garland and White but having taken Collin Sexton last year, they have their point guard, unless there’s a trade.
6. Phoenix Suns: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt. For years, the Suns have longed for a true point guard — and they get a very good one in Garland, who was injured early in the season at Vanderbilt. He’ll have plenty of questions, but his play on the court will do the talking for him.
7. Chicago Bulls: Coby White, PG, North Carolina. The Bulls address a major need at point guard with one of the best in the draft. He posted impressive numbers: 16.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists in his one year with the Tar Heels and will help make them a fun and fast-paced team to watch.
8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, wing, Duke. It’s odd to think that Reddish could fall this far, but the Hawks will swoop in if he does. With Trae Young and John Collins, Reddish provides an athletic wing who will make them an intriguing young team next season.
9. Washington Wizards: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas. The Wizards could look at options at point guard with John Wall’s injury, if one falls to them. Hayes provides some stability in the middle, as would Bol Bol, who is another consideration.
10. Atlanta Hawks: Sekou Doumbouya, wing, France (international). At 6-foot-9, Doumbouya is opening some eyes after playing in the top division in France. They’ll also look at some options at center, which could be Bol or Goga Bitadze.
11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga. The Timberwolves need another option at point guard and could trade down to get one, as there isn’t a good value option in this range. The next-biggest need is power forward, so if they’re unable to move, they could do worse than Clarke.
12. Charlotte Hornets: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky. The Hornets’ biggest priority in the offseason is keeping point guard Kemba Walker. Unfortunately, the draft comes before the start of free agency, so they won’t know how to proceed until then. They like versatility and Washington is a good find at this spot.
13. Miami Heat: Kevin Porter, Jr., wing, Southern California. There are many questions about Porter after his suspension this season. The Heat pounce on the opportunity to grab one of the biggest question marks in the first round because of the huge upside. This starts a hectic stretch, where wings could dominate.
14. Boston Celtics: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga. Hachimura could go higher in the lottery but the Celtics would love to see him still around at this point. He’s a talented big who can play both forward spots and can take his time developing in the Celtics’ talented reserve group.
15. Detroit Pistons: Nassir Little, wing, North Carolina. Depending on how the picks ahead of them go, the Pistons could look to trade down and gather more picks. Little has good size and might be the best all-around option for them, with scoring, defense and toughness. They’d like a bigger wing, but Cam Johnson or KZ Okpala could be had further down.
16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, wing, Indiana. Romeo Langford, wing, Indiana: They’re searching for a wing and the options are plentiful here. Langford is lanky, with a 6-11 wingspan, but needs to show that he can shoot better than he did in his single season with the Hoosiers. It’s worth the gamble here.
17. Brooklyn Nets: Goga Bitadze, C, (Georgia (international). The Nets will have some things to sort through in free agency, so the 7-footer is a good pick for them because of his versatility. They have a good piece already in Jarrett Allen, but Bitadze’s offensive game is a plus.
18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, wing, Virginia Tech. The Pacers could use a complement to Victor Oladipo and Alexander-Walker fits well. He’s a good all-around talent, hitting 16.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and four assists, along with a nice 38 percent clip beyond the arc.
19. San Antonio Spurs: Keldon Johnson, wing, Kentucky. A talented forward at 6-foot-6, Johnson is a lottery-level talent and will get looks throughout the first round. Playing among other talents with the Wildcats, some of his skills got lost, but they could resurface with the Spurs.
20. Boston Celtics: Bol Bol, C, Oregon. Bol could very easily go higher in the draft, but with a lot of anticipated maneuvering, things could go haywire. The Celtics could use some size in the middle, and Bol would be a value pick here. His 3-point shooting fit with what Al Horford has brought for so long.
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cameron Johnson, wing, North Carolina. The Thunder will have to rebuild with very little financial flexibility, but could get a starting-caliber option in Johnson, who is 6-foot-9.
22. Boston Celtics: Tyler Herro, wing, Kentucky. He’s not an athletic wunderkind, but Herro is talented and could go much higher, even in the lottery. He’s a good shooter (35.5 percent on 3-pointers) and with their many picks in the first round, the Celtics would be fortunate.
23. Utah Jazz: KZ Okpala, wing, Stanford. Another rangy wing who could go much higher, Okpala has good height, at 6-foot-9 that will have teams intrigued. The Jazz could use the wing help and size inside, with a good defender.
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Talen Horton-Tucker, wing, Iowa State. He has good size, at 6-4, 240 and if the Sixers strike out in bringing their star forwards back, he could help off the bench. There are other options too, including a trade.
25. Portland Trail Blazers: Grant Williams, F, Tennessee. The weakest link in the Blazers’ lineup has been at their forward spots, so they’ll look at many options here to try to find some scoring punch and a defensive presence. Williams didn’t have a good combine, but his college career was better.
26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Luka Samanic, PF, Georgia (international). The Cavs have a huge checklist in trying to rebuild their roster under a new coach, so they’ll have some flexibility in their draft choices. Semanic rocketed up draft boards in recent weeks and could continue his surge.
27. Brooklyn Nets: Luguentz Dort, wing, Arizona State. The Nets will be able to play around with some options in improving their frontcourt and their wings. Dort isn’t a great shooter (41 percent field goals and 31 percent on 3-pointers), but he brings a defensive presence that the Nets would love.
28. Golden State Warriors: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland. He’s a mobile big who can help the Warriors immediately with his rebounding ability. He’ll have to work on defense and movement, but Fernando could be the type of player (on an inexpensive deal) to help.
29. San Antonio Spurs: Matisse Thybulle, wing, Washington. He’s noted for his defensive skill set and his offensive numbers leave something to be desired: 42 percent on field goals and just 31 percent on 3-pointers. The Spurs can find a way to work around that and pull the best from him.
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Daniel Gafford, C, Arkansas. Another mobile big who could raise some eyebrows and work his way into the bottom of the first round, Gafford had good numbers and good energy with the Razorbacks, and has the build to fit the Bucks.
    Many teams felt the impact — positively and negatively — of the results of the NBA draft lottery. Among the winners were the Pelicans, Grizzlies and Lakers, who each beat single-digit probabilities to move into the top four.

    The Pelicans were the big winners, getting the No. 1 pick, where they’ll almost certainly take Zion Williamson, whom they’ll look to pair with Anthony Davis for a star-studded frontcourt. The Knicks, who had the worst record and had the best chance for the top selection, fell to third, a disappointing consolation prize.

    Beyond the top four or five picks, there is little consensus about the remainder of the first round. According to many draft experts, the depth of talent levels out after the initial seven picks, so teams could look to trade down to garner more picks to bolster their talent base.

    Count the Pistons among that group of teams, as they hold the No. 15 pick and could look to stockpile future draft picks or find a similar talent lower in the first round. Their biggest needs are at small forward and backup point guard, but they actually could go for the best player available and see how the picks below them turn out.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

