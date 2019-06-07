Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and the Pistons will play in Mexico City on Dec. 12. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Auburn Hills — The 2019-20 NBA schedule hasn’t been released yet, but the Pistons already know one of the games on their docket.

The NBA announced Friday that the Pistons will take part in the Mexico City Games, a two-game regular-season set featuring the Pistons, Mavericks, Suns and Spurs.

The Pistons will play the Mavericks on Dec. 12 and the Spurs will face the Suns on Dec. 14 and both games will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes and NBA League Pass.

“The Detroit Pistons organization is excited to be among four teams participating in the NBA’s Mexico City Games 2019,” Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem said in a statement. “Playing a regular-season game in Mexico City will be a great experience for our players and coaches and we look forward to showcasing Detroit Basketball to an international audience.”

