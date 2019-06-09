Pistons’ first pick: Last 20 players drafted 15th in NBA

Caveat emptor. Let the buyer beware.

Picking in the 15th spot in the NBA Draft means a team had one of the worst record among playoff qualifiers. And that comes with another issue – picking in the middle of the first round.

Kawhi Leonard, left, and Giannis Antetokounmpo, right, both were No. 15 picks in the NBA Draft. (Photo: Frank Gunn, AP)

Although there are no guarantees in the draft, the lottery picks do offer some high-end talent. But NBA scouts have to pick through the leftovers from the lottery at No. 15. Such will be the case for the Pistons, who finished 41-41 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Bucks.

That doesn’t mean the Pistons can’t hit the jackpot – and that was the case with No. 15 picks Kawhi Leonard in 2011 and Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013. But it’s more likely that the Pistons will end up with a prospect who proves to be a solid rotational player.

Go through the gallery here for a look at the last 20 No. 15 picks in the draft and how they’ve fared in the NBA. Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.

