Pistons’ first pick: Last 20 players drafted 15th in NBA

Go through the gallery for a look at the last 20 No. 15 picks in the draft and how they’ve fared in the NBA, including Rodney Stuckey, who was taken by the Pistons in 2007.
Go through the gallery for a look at the last 20 No. 15 picks in the draft and how they've fared in the NBA, including Rodney Stuckey, who was taken by the Pistons in 2007.
2018: Troy Brown (Oregon), Wizards: Through a tumultuous season, Brown got a chance to play, starting the last 10 games, posting 10.4 points, 4.6 rebounds and shot 33 percent on 3-pointers during that span.
2017: Justin Jackson (North Carolina), Trail Blazers: He was traded to the Kings on draft night for Zach Collins and carved out a nice niche for himself as a steady wing. In February, he was dealt to the Mavericks for Harrison Barnes and started 11 of the final 29 games. His future team is uncertain, but his game is growing.
2016: Juan Hernangomez (Spain), Nuggets: In his first three seasons, Hernangomez has been a good role player for the Nuggets, including 25 starts in 70 games this season. He posted 5.8 points and 3.8 rebounds and hit 37 percent on 3-pointers, which points to an increased role moving forward.
2015: Kelly Oubre (Kansas), Hawks: After spending the first three-plus years with the Wizards, Oubre was traded to the Suns, but can get a nice contract in free agency this summer. In 40 games with Phoenix, he averaged 16.9 points and 4.9 rebounds.
2014: Adreian Payne (Michigan State), Hawks: The Hawks were looking for a versatile big man but Payne, a Michigan State product, never developed. He was traded to the Timberwolves near the end of his rookie season and played in just 107 games in his four-year career.
2013: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Greece), Bucks: The Bucks took a gamble on a little-known international star — and hit the jackpot, with this year’s likely MVP. Antetokounmpo is a foundational player and the Bucks are building around him to become a true title contender. He’s already earned three All-NBA and three All-Star selections.
2012: Maurice Harkless (St. John’s), Sixers: After his career got a slow start with the Magic, Harkless has developed into a starter with the Trail Blazers. He’s been a role player but has been a good complement to Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum and parlayed that into a big contract.
2011: Kawhi Leonard (San Diego State), Pacers: Leonard was dealt to the Spurs on draft night — and the rest is history. He could go down as the best No. 15 pick in league history, as a three-time All-NBA selection, two-time defensive player of the year and Finals MVP with the Spurs in the 2014 championship season.
2010: Larry Sanders (VCU), Bucks: He was a good role player in his first five seasons with the Bucks and was known as a shot-blocker, after he finished second in the league with 2.8 blocks in 2013. He missed all of 2015-16 and never got back to his form.
2009: Austin Daye (Gonzaga), Pistons: Daye was ahead of his time as a 6-foot-11 small forward and never developed into the player the Pistons wanted him to be. His first three seasons with the Pistons ended up being the best of his six-year career, with 5.8 points and 2.9 rebounds.
2008: Robin Lopez (Stanford), Suns: A 7-foot center, Lopez made a nice career for himself with five teams. He hasn’t been a dominant center, but he’s been good enough to sustain a good run, including a $14.4 million deal this season.
2007: Rodney Stuckey (Eastern Washington), Pistons: Stuckey had a good 10-year career, including the first seven with the Pistons, with some modest numbers: 13.4 points and 3.9 assists. He hit just 29 percent from beyond the arc but he was solid all-around player for most of his career.
2006: Cedric Simmons (North Carolina State), Hornets: In what wasn’t a talent-rich draft, Simmons was one of the many who faded from memory. He played in just three seasons, including 43 games as a rookie, when he had a career-best 2.9 points.
2005: Antoine Wright (Texas A&M), Nets: Wright hopped around the NBA, playing for five teams in six seasons. His career started to take off with the Nets but he was dealt to the Mavericks in the Jason Kidd trade.
2004: Al Jefferson (high school), Celtics: A 14-year NBA career concluded in 2018 with the Pacers. That included an All-NBA selection in 2014, when he averaged 21.8 points and 10.8 rebounds with the Charlotte Bobcats. He had a steady career as a powerful big man but only spent his first three years with the Celtics.
2003: Reece Gaines (Louisville), Magic: The point guard from Louisville played in 71 games (with one start) in three seasons and didn’t average more than three points in any season. He finished his career with the Bucks in 2006.
2002: Bostjan Nachbar (Slovenia), Rockets: Nachbar managed to stick around the league for six seasons, including two-plus years each with the Nets and Rockets. He played in 317 games total in his career and averaged 7.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, with a respectable 38 percent on 3-pointers.
2001: Steven Hunter (DePaul), Magic: Hunter, a 7-foot big man, was mostly a role player over his eight seasons in the NBA, including stints with the Magic, Suns, Sixers, Nuggets and Grizzlies. In his best season, he had 6.4 points and 4.8 rebounds in 2006-07 with Philadelphia.
2000: Jason Collier (Georgia Tech), Bucks: Collier played five seasons, with the Rockets and Hawks, and in his best season, he had 11.3 points and 5.6 rebounds in 20 games in 2003-04. He died in 2005 because of a rare condition caused by an enlarged heart.
1999: Frederic Weis (France), Knicks: The 7-foot-2 center never played in the NBA and is better known for being on the wrong end of one of the most iconic dunks of all-time, as Vince Carter put his name in infamy in the 2000 Olympics.
    Caveat emptor. Let the buyer beware.

    Picking in the 15th spot in the NBA Draft means a team had one of the worst record among playoff qualifiers. And that comes with another issue – picking in the middle of the first round.

    Although there are no guarantees in the draft, the lottery picks do offer some high-end talent. But NBA scouts have to pick through the leftovers from the lottery at No. 15. Such will be the case for the Pistons, who finished 41-41 and lost in the first round of the playoffs to the Bucks.

    That doesn’t mean the Pistons can’t hit the jackpot – and that was the case with No. 15 picks Kawhi Leonard in 2011 and Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2013. But it’s more likely that the Pistons will end up with a prospect who proves to be a solid rotational player.

    Go through the gallery here for a look at the last 20 No. 15 picks in the draft and how they’ve fared in the NBA. Go here if you are having trouble viewing the gallery.

