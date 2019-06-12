LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

Oakland, Calif. — Kevin Durant confirmed what everyone most feared: He underwent surgery for a ruptured right Achilles tendon.

Durant posted on social media Wednesday the severity of his injury two days after getting hurt during Game 5 of the NBA Finals in Toronto in his return from a strained right calf that sidelined him a month.

The 30-year-old posted a photo on Instagram showing himself in a hospital bed and wrote: “I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY.”

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering  with dub nation while they do it.

Just 15 minutes before Durant went public, Warriors coach Steve Kerr said during a finals media availability that he didn’t yet have a formal update on Durant. Durant has made his own announcements before, such as writing on The Players’ Tribune website about his decision to leave Oklahoma City to join Golden State in July 2016.

The Warriors said later Wednesday that Durant had the surgery at the Hospital for Special Surgery in New York, performed by Dr. Martin O’Malley.

Kerr said everyone in the organization is “devastated,” including Dr. Rick Celebrini, the team’s director of medicine and performance.

The Warriors made a “collaborative” decision to clear Durant to play — with the input of Durant and his representative — and had no idea that Durant risked a serious Achilles injury by returning from a strained calf, Kerr said.

“Now, would we go back and do it over again? Damn right,” he said. “But that’s easy to say after the results. When we gathered all the information, our feeling was the worst thing that could happen would be a re-injure of the calf. That was the advice and the information that we had. At that point, once Kevin was cleared to play, he was comfortable with that, we were comfortable with that. So the Achilles came as a complete shock. I don’t know what else to add to that, other than had we known that this was a possibility, that this was even in the realm of possibility, there’s no way we ever would have allowed Kevin to come back.”

After the game Monday, a teary, emotional general manager Bob Myers asked anyone who was looking to place blame to do so on him — not Durant, the medical staff or athletic trainers who worked so tirelessly to get him back.

Kerr said he also understands people wanting to point blame somewhere, though he noted, “Kevin checked all the boxes, and he was cleared to play by everybody involved,” including doctors from within the organization and from the outside.

“I completely understand the world we live in. As Bob mentioned the other night, there’s going to be blame. There’s going to be finger-pointing. We understand that and we accept that. This is kind of what you sign up for when you get into coaching, general management, in the NBA,” Kerr said. “There’s all kinds of coverage, judgment, criticism, and it’s all part of it. So we accept that. The main thing is our concern for Kevin and these last couple of days just checking on him. Obviously, everybody feels horrible for what happened.”

The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP was injured Monday night in the second quarter of Golden State’s 106-105 victory that forced a Game 6 at Oracle Arena on Thursday. The Raptors lead the best-of-seven series, 3-2.

Rod Beard's 2019 NBA mock draft 2.0
Go through the gallery for Rod Beard's NBA mock draft 2.0, which includes Duke's RJ Barrett (5) and Zion Williamson (1).
1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, F, Duke. No changes here, as the Pelicans are solidly locked in to making Williamson the top pick. There’s no discussion of trading the pick and no talk of taking anyone else, though they are seeking a bounty for Anthony Davis in trade requests.
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, G, Murray State. As solid as Williamson is as the No. 1 pick, Morant also is cemented as the second selection. The Grizzlies are focusing on Morant to take the reins from Mike Conley, who still could be dealt to add pieces ahead of the season to help build on their solid nucleus.
3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, wing, Duke. Another iteration of the draft produces the same result for the Knicks, who still could consider trading down, but they may have to take Barrett, just for the playmaking ability, which they’ve lacked. It’s not a bad consolation prize.
4. Los Angeles Lakers: Darius Garland, PG, Vanderbilt. Here’s where things could get interesting. The Lakers have some options and although they could look at De’Andre Hunter, the momentum is shifting to them taking a guard to pair with Lonzo Ball, which leads to Garland, a gifted ball-handler and playmaker.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: De'Andre Hunter, wing, Virginia. The Cavs ended up in a bad spot in the lottery, not getting one of the top players but they still get a chance to fill a need with a good wing in Hunter. They’ll likely field trade offers for this pick — and they’d be right to listen.
6. Phoenix Suns: Coby White, PG, North Carolina. The Suns had their hearts set on Garland falling to them, but they’ll have a good fallback option in White, who was one of the most electric point guards in college last season. They’re missing a good point guard and if both Garland and White are gone, they’ll have to rethink the pick.
7. Chicago Bulls: Jarrett Culver, SG, Texas Tech. The Bulls won’t expect Culver to be available this far down in the lottery, but they’ll take the best available talent instead of reaching for a point guard, which is their biggest position of need. They can use a two-way wing to add to their roster.
8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, F, Duke. The Hawks may have three first-round picks at their disposal and they’ll take a calculated risk on Reddish, who didn’t get a chance to show his full potential in his only year at Duke. There are plenty of question marks about what kind of NBA player he’ll be, but it’s good value with the eighth pick.
9. Washington Wizards: Sekou Doumbouya, wing, France (international). They could take a look at Hayes as an athletic combo big, but they’ll take a chance on Doumbouya, who came into his own in the highest pro league in France. They’d love for one of the top point guards to fall to them, but they’ll go with a wing instead.
10. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes, C, Texas. The Hawks’ second pick in the first round nets them a high-flying and athletic big man in Hayes, who averaged 10 points and 5 rebounds with Texas. He’s the top center on the board and fits well with Cam Reddish in the Hawks’ rebuilding plans.
11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Clarke, F, Gonzaga. The Timberwolves won’t find a suitable option with the crop of point guards, but they can use a big forward such as Clarke, PJ Washington or Rui Hachimura at this spot. Give the nod to Clarke, who brings some needed defensive presence.
12. Charlotte Hornets: Rui Hachimura, PF, Gonzaga. There are a few options for the Hornets, including Brandon Clarke, Hachimura and PJ Washington, but they can get the benefit of Hachimura’s outside shooting (42 percent last season) and his physical build. If they’re looking at versatile forwards, he’s the pick.
13. Miami Heat: Nassir Little, wing, North Carolina. Little isn’t a prolific scorer and at 6-6, he isn’t imposing, but he brings some acumen on the defensive end, aided by a 7-foot-1 wingspan. The Heat will look at other wings in this range, but Little could be most balanced and skilled on both ends.
14. Boston Celtics: PJ Washington, PF, Kentucky. The Celtics have three picks in the first round and will do well to get a player of Washington’s talent with their initial selection, because he could be gone by the time their pick comes. He’s a good scorer and rebounder and shot 42 percent from beyond the arc last season.
15. Detroit Pistons: Kevin Porter Jr., guard, Southern California. The Pistons will have a quandary because Porter is regarded as talented — shooting 41 percent from 3 — but the question marks about his work ethic and attitude could have them looking to trade down. Cam Johnson or KZ Okpala fit the bill but they’ll look at smaller wings as well.
16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, wing, Indiana. One of the good wings in the draft likely will fall to the Magic, who are remaking their roster. Langford’s length and 6-11 wingspan make him a good gamble, but the Magic can have their choice of wings if they’re not satisfied about his shooting or questions about his motivation.
17. Brooklyn Nets: Keldon Johnson, wing, Kentucky. According to reports, the Nets are trading this pick to the Hawks in a deal to involving Taurean Prince and Allen Crabbe. If that’s the case, it would be a good draft haul for the Hawks, who get a nice two-way, versatile piece for their wing corps.
18. Indiana Pacers: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, guard, Virginia Tech. After an injury-riddled season, the Pacers need to get some depth in their backcourt and Alexander-Walker is a good addition. He has good size for a shooting guard and he’ll help almost immediately along with Victor Oladipo.
19. San Antonio Spurs: Talen Horton-Tucker, guard, Iowa State. He didn’t have eye-popping numbers at Iowa State in his freshman year but he could be another piece to the Bulls’ talent collection. He shot just 31 percent on 3-pointers last season, but with more playing time, he could develop nicely.
20. Boston Celtics: Bol Bol, center, Oregon. Bol has the talent to go in the top 10, but with so many teams looking for forwards, he could fall some. With three picks, the Celtics can take a gamble on him, though he just had a small sample size of games at Oregon. If things pan out, they will have hit another lottery jackpot.
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Cameron Johnson, wing, North Carolina. After another disappointing playoff loss, the Thunder will need to add some pieces but with little cap space, it’ll be tricky. Johnson could be one of the best shooters in the draft and with his good size at 6-9, he could be picked much higher.
22. Boston Celtics: Tyler Herro, guard, Kentucky. Some mock drafts have Herro going as high as the lottery and others have him falling to the 20s. The Celtics could take their chances with their three draft picks, if he’s still around at this point. He’s a good shooter and with his potential, he could pay off.
23. Utah Jazz: Darius Bazley, forward, Princeton High School (Sharonville, Ohio): After sitting out a year to become eligible for this year’s draft, Bazley has plenty of question marks, but a high upside that many teams higher in the first round could consider using a pick to test. He has good size and is a decent shooter, which has him vaulting up draft boards.
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Luguentz Dort, guard, Arizona State. The Sixers still have some decisions to make about their roster construction in taking another shot at a longer run in the playoffs. They can just stockpile talent and Dort is a good two-way player who could help them immediately.
25. Portland Trail Blazers: KZ Okpala, wing, Stanford. The Blazers have been looking for an imposing wing to help their lineup and after a good playoff run, they can see where some of the weak spots are. Wing could be one and Okpala could be a steal for them this late in the first round. He still has some developing to do, but they won’t need to rely on him much immediately.
26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Goga Bitadze, center, Serbian league. The Cavs are just looking to add talent, given that they’re not expected to be a contender anytime soon. Bitadze is a talented big man who could get some early playing time and look to make an impact. He could go much earlier but is a good value pick here.
27. Brooklyn Nets: Mfiondu Kabengele, F, Florida State. The Nets could use a couple of pieces in the draft — unless they hit the jackpot in free agency — and could have a vastly different roster by the time July roles around. Until then, they’ll just try to accumulate talent in the draft and figure the rest out later.
28. Golden State Warriors: Bruno Fernando, C, Maryland. Depth at the center position is their biggest need and because they won’t be able to invest much salary in it, they’ll try to improve through the draft. Fernando is a talented big man who can rebound well. His defense and footwork could improve but he could help the Warriors.
29. San Antonio Spurs: Matisse Thybulle, guard, Washington. The Spurs traditionally have been good talent developers and Thybulle could become a good two-way player with some time. With a focus on defense, he’ll find a way to get playing time with coach Gregg Popovich.
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Daniel Gafford, center, Arkansas. The Bucks always can add talented big men and Gafford showed that he can play inside, with 16.9 points and 8.7 rebounds, shooting 66 percent from the field. He’s athletic around the rim and his defense can add to their already scary interior.
    Durant initially was injured May 8 in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Rockets, then missed the next nine games. A pending free agent, it’s unclear what might be next for Durant now that he is set for a long rehab and recovery. Teammate DeMarcus Cousins returned in January nearly a year after rupturing his left Achilles tendon and undergoing surgery last season while with New Orleans.

    Stephen Curry can only imagine how much Durant is hurting emotionally not being able to play — but second-guessing benefits nobody at this stage, the two-time MVP said.

    “Everybody has great 20/20 hindsight,” Curry said, then added: “I trust our medical staff and know Bob Myers has our best interests in terms of not just what we can do in this series, but long term in our overall health. You see how hard he took it, talking to you guys after the game. And that’s really genuine and authentic. So you can waste time talking about the what-ifs and this and that. Injuries are tough and they suck. They’re a part of our game, and they’re going to continue to be a part of our game. But everybody putting their collective brains together to make the sound, smart decisions, you kind of just live with that, because that’s what’s a part of our game.”

    NBA Finals

    GOLDEN STATE VS. TORONTO

    Toronto leads, 3-2

    (Best-of-7; x-if necessary; all games on ABC)

    Game 1: Toronto 118-109

    Game 2: Golden State 109-104

    Game 3: Toronto 123-109 

    Game 4: Toronto 105-92

    Game 5: Golden State  106-105

    Thursday: at Golden State, 9

    x-Sunday: at Toronto, 8

