Auburn Hills — The trade that sent Anthony Davis to the Lakers turned the NBA on its ear and was just the start of the anticipated movement of superstar players around the league as free agency looms on June 30.

Reggie Jackson (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

The Pistons don’t look to be a big-time player in free agency, given their financial constraints and current roster construction. After making the playoffs with a 41-41 record and being swept out of the first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks, their sights move toward improving the roster for next season.

The problem is what it’s been for a couple of years – how to make moves with what they have.

Pistons senior advisor Ed Stefanski said Monday that the team’s overall philosophy of building around Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond and Reggie Jackson hasn’t changed and that with the No. 15 pick in Thursday’s draft, they’ll look to add a rotation player, possibly at the wing position.

“The philosophy right now is we have those three and we’re going with them, but I have no idea what’s going to happen,” Stefanski said. “Griffin had the best production of his career last season and while trading him might prove difficult, there’s no sense that he could bring in the same haul that Davis did, with four players, plus three first-round draft picks, including No. 4 this year.

Could Drummond or Jackson be a target to help reconfigure the roster with lower-paid players?

“That’s all fluid,” Stefanski said. “Blake Griffin is pretty darn good. He’s a warrior, what we saw out there. I don’t know what package someone could offer — I don’t shop him.

“Andre Drummond is getting better and better. In the second half of last year, he showed what he could possibly be. Our coaching staff has done a fantastic job with him.”

Jackson, who is entering the final year of his five-year deal worth $80 million, seems to be the most likely candidate to be dealt. But his injury history the previous two seasons, plus his up-and-down play through those maladies, muddies the waters of any trade scenarios.

“(Pistons medical consultant) Arnie Kander told me Reggie wouldn’t be ready until the middle of January with his ankle. He was right on; he was terrific in the second half,” Stefanski said. “Our ‘big three’ came on nicely. It happened to be that Blake got hurt at the wrong time.”

Griffin, who had arthroscopic knee surgery after the season, is progressing nicely in his recovery, as he wasn’t expected to miss any of his offseason workout regimen. Stefanski said that he spoke with Griffin last week and the report was that Griffin has been lifting and doing some light work and feels “great.”

