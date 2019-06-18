Rod Beard's 2019 NBA mock draft 3.0

Go through the gallery to see Rod Beard's NBA mock draft 3.0 for 2019. Click here if you have trouble viewing the gallery.

It certainly hasn’t been quiet in the weeks leading up to the NBA draft. After moving up to the No. 4 spot in the lottery, the Lakers look to be getting Anthony Davis after trading with the Pelicans.

That move, along with some other conversations, will lead to another intriguing draft night, with the first couple of picks almost set in stone. Zion Williamson and Ja Morant will go 1-2, but after that, things start to get murky, with the Pelicans reportedly looking to deal the fourth pick for more assets.

The Hawks and Celtics each have three first-round picks, which could make for more deals to come and the Warriors — suddenly in need of shooting after injuries to Kevin Durant and Klay Thompson — might have a renewed sense of urgency in getting something in the draft, instead of adding to their mind-numbing payroll.

The Pistons haven’t had many of the players projected to be in their range at No. 15, but they will have several options at their disposal to improve their roster.

