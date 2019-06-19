Rod Beard's 2019 NBA mock draft 3.0
Go through the gallery for Rod Beard's NBA mock draft 3.0, which includes Duke's RJ Barrett (left) and Zion Williamson.
1. New Orleans Pelicans: Zion Williamson, forward, Duke. Let’s just assume a team could put a trade package together to try to pry the No. 1 pick. What would that look like? Never mind; let’s move on.
2. Memphis Grizzlies: Ja Morant, guard, Murray State: The Grizzlies aren’t entertaining trading this pick either, so there’s not much use in trying to rethink this one. He’ll bring excitement to a young squad that’s rebuilding on the fly and will be exciting to watch.
3. New York Knicks: RJ Barrett, guard, Duke. The Knicks would get skewered by their rabid fan base if they chose anyone else. Barrett will bring some stability to the backcourt and add a skilled star who will grow with their core.
4. Los Angeles Lakers: Jarrett Culver, shooting guard, Texas Tech. This is part of the looming trade for Anthony Davis, so this would be the Pelicans’ pick — which ultimately could be moved again in a bigger deal for a veteran star or more picks. If they keep it, Culver fills a need.
5. Cleveland Cavaliers: Darius Garland, guard, Vanderbilt. They could look at De’Andre Hunter at this spot, but they’ll opt for the player with the higher upside in Garland. It’s tough because Collin Sexton looks to be their guard, but they’ll take the best available player over need.
6. Phoenix Suns: Coby White, point guard, North Carolina. The Suns will be fortunate to get one of the top point guards before they’re gone. They would take the best available option at wing or guard in this spot. If White adapts to the NBA, the Suns could make a big jump.
7. Chicago Bulls: De’Andre Hunter, wing, Virginia. The Bulls miss getting one of the top point guards, but Hunter isn’t a bad consolation prize. He’ll add some size and scoring to a group that struggled to do much of anything well last season.
8. Atlanta Hawks: Cam Reddish, wing, Duke. With their abundance of first-round picks, the Hawks are prime candidates to trade up, possibly as high as No. 3 or 4. If they stay put, they’d love to add an athletic wing in Reddish, who is a surprise to slip this far.
9. Washington Wizards: Sekou Doumbouya, wing, France (international). The Wizards will have their choice of several wings or big men, but Doumbouya, who came into his own in the highest pro league in France, looks to be the choice.
10. Atlanta Hawks: Jaxson Hayes, center, Texas. If they keep the picks, the Hawks will round out their roster with a good big man in Hayes, who is very athletic. He’s still developing, but he’ll fit their young roster well.
11. Minnesota Timberwolves: Brandon Clarke, forward, Gonzaga. The Timberwolves and their new front office could look to trade the pick to get a comparable talent later, but Clarke is as skilled a two-way player as they’d want at this spot.
12. Charlotte Hornets: Goga Bitadze, center, Georgia (international). They’d love to have Hayes available, but Bitadze has a good skill set and he’s the next-best center on the board. If not, they’ll look at Rui Hachimura and PJ Washington.
13. Miami Heat: PJ Washington, forward, Kentucky. Washington can step in and help right away and add some versatility to the big-man mix of Hassan Whiteside, Bam Adebayo and Kelly Olynyk. Another guard to fill the void of Dwyane Wade’s departure is an option.
14. Boston Celtics: Nassir Little, wing, North Carolina. With their three picks, the Celtics are a good trade target and could move up if they feel they need a better guard option, in case they feel Kyrie Irving and Terry Rozier both will depart.
15. Detroit Pistons: Cameron Johnson, wing, North Carolina. Whether the Pistons end up trading down or just stay put, Johnson looks to be the best option for them. At 6-foot-9, he has the size they lack and his 46 percent on 3-pointers helps check several boxes for them. Kevin Porter Jr. and Keldon Johnson are other good options.
16. Orlando Magic: Romeo Langford, wing, Indiana. With such depth at the wing position, the Magic will have a good group from which to pick. There are questions about Langford’s shooting because of a thumb injury, but he’ll get a chance to show how good he is.
17. Brooklyn Nets: Rui Hachimura, forward, Gonzaga. The Nets reportedly are trading this selection to the Hawks in a deal involving Taurean Prince and Allen Crabbe. The Hawks can draft for depth — and Hachimura is good value at this point.
18. Indiana Pacers: Keldon Johnson, wing, Kentucky. The Pacers need to add versatility to their backcourt, after sustaining some big injuries. Johnson can handle and score and fits the bill for them this late in the first round.
19. San Antonio Spurs: Kevin Porter Jr., wing, Southern California. There are red flags about Porter’s work ethic after being suspended last season, but the Spurs can afford to take a chance on him, with their organizational strength.
20. Boston Celtics: Tyler Herro, wing, Kentucky. The Celtics like versatility in the backcourt and can just load up on guards, with the depth they already have on the roster. Herro is a good scorer and can play multiple positions.
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Darius Bazley, wing, Princeton (HS). Bazley has risen in many mock drafts after spurning Syracuse and taking a year to work on his game before entering the draft. He has good size and athleticism to fit the Thunder’s style.
22. Boston Celtics: Bol Bol, center, Oregon. With three picks, the Celtics can afford to take a risk on Bol, who could be a lottery pick, but has questions about his size and durability after an injury ended his season early at Oregon.
23. Utah Jazz: Nickeil Alexander-Walker, wing, Virginia Tech. The Jazz could be looking at some subtle changes in their roster and could use a good combo guard and scorer in Alexander-Walker, who played both spots last season.
24. Philadelphia 76ers: Luguentz Dort, wing, Arizona State. The Sixers might have to replace Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, so they could go in almost any direction in terms of position. Dort is a good option, as is Ty Jerome.
25. Portland Trail Blazers: KZ Okpala, wing, Stanford: The Blazers need a more imposing forward, and Okpala has the size and skill set to fit right in. With their strength in the backcourt, any help from the frontcourt is welcome.
26. Cleveland Cavaliers: Talen Horton-Tucker, wing, Iowa State. At this point, they could also look at big men, but just getting talent for new coach John Beilein is a priority. Horton-Tucker is a nice versatile piece to add to the mix.
27. Brooklyn Nets: Mfiondu Kabengele, power forward, Florida State. Depending on their plans in free agency, the Nets could make some nice moves in the draft to augment their roster and strengthen their depth. Kabengele is an inside force who can help.
28. Golden State Warriors: Ty Jerome, guard, Virginia. With Klay Thompson out for at least much of the season, they may be looking for depth at the wing spot and Jerome shot 40 percent on 3-pointers and posted 13.6 points and 5.5 assists. He could be a nice piece for their bench.
29. San Antonio Spurs: Matisse Thybulle, wing, Washington. The Spurs traditionally have been good talent developers, and Thybulle could grow into a good two-way player. With a focus on defense, he’ll find a way to get playing time with coach Gregg Popovich.
30. Milwaukee Bucks: Bruno Fernando, center, Maryland. If the Bucks lose Brook Lopez, Fernando would be a good replacement. He’s a versatile big man who is learning to play on the perimeter, which is a must for the Bucks.
    When the Pistons pick 15th in the first round of the NBA draft, they’ll ideally be looking to address one of the many needs on their roster.

    Between the draft and free agency, they might need to get two wings, along with two point guards, along with a backup center to balance the positions.

    Trading Reggie Bullock and Stanley Johnson, along with Ish Smith, Wayne Ellington, Zaza Pachulia and Jose Calderon becoming unrestricted free agents, created the open positions. The Pistons won’t be able to fill them all Thursday night.

    They can get a good start, though.

    Pistons special adviser Ed Stefanski is the de facto general manager and will run the draft. Stefanski said this week the bigger concern is building the talent base overall and that they might not look at position solely when trying to determine whom to draft.

    “I’d like to have a wing. We need numerous positions for depth; we need to keep getting the talent better,” Stefanski said. “If a wing was there with the best upside, we’d take that. There are numerous guys still in our mix in various positions.

    “We’ll go with the best talent, pretty much. I don’t want to mislead anyone, but that’s what we usually do.”

    By the time the 15th pick rolls around, the Pistons likely won’t have any suitable point guards who warrant that high a pick, but an intriguing center such as Jaxson Hayes, Bol Bol or Goga Bitadze could slide that far.

    The Pistons could go in any of several directions with the 15th and 45th picks, but with wing being the deepest position in the draft, they could get one — or two — in the draft. The Pistons aren’t committed to No. 15, though.

    Stefanski said they’ve looked at moving in the draft to get to a better spot to find the player they want.

    “We’ve been investigating moving up and investigating moving back, doing our homework. There could be volatility in this draft,” he said. “I can see teams moving up and moving back because I don’t think anyone has a grasp of it.

    “Getting assets, that may be a plan too.”

    One thought is that the Pistons could trade down from 15 to maybe 18 or 20 and get an extra draft pick, either this year or in the future, as an added bonus. Even at a few picks lower in the first round, they might be able to find a player they like.

    In the big picture, the Pistons likely are only going to get one or two pieces to the puzzle. They still have much more to do in free agency even to fill out the roster, not even considering whether they improved the roster overall.

    Finishing at 41-41 and a first-round exit in the playoffs doesn’t bring much optimism and as Stefanski admitted, they only have about $9 million in available cap space, plus about $9.2 million in the mid-level exception and about $3.4 million for the biannual exception.

    That’s not a lot of wiggle room to try to upgrade at some key positions, especially given how free agency is expected to go, with many of the elite-level free agents going early. That could leave the Pistons waiting around and scraping through the bargain big of free agents.

    “Free agency you look to more than that than the draft. We don’t know if we’re going to be able to sign Ish, so we have one point guard,” Stefanski said. “We don’t’ have a starting wing right now. We have a lot of guys at that 6-4 to 6-6 range.

    “Today’s NBA is about shooters and playmakers, so you can’t have enough. If we do draft a shooter-playmaker and we have more than we have now, we have to make adjustments.”

    There’s a small possibility the Pistons could start adjusting their roster ahead of the draft, moving some expiring contracts to prepare for free agency in draft-day trades. If not before the draft, it could also be around the time that free agency starts on June 30.

    The contracts for Reggie Jackson, Jon Leuer and Langston Galloway will be expiring, plus the $5.3 million from Josh Smith’s stretched buyout will end. The biggest ripple effect could be that Andre Drummond’s deal ends, with Drummond having a player option for 2020-21 for $28.8 million.

    If the Pistons have an inkling that Drummond would consider opting out, they could consider trading him before that, to ensure that he doesn’t leave with the Pistons getting nothing, as was the case with Greg Monroe.

    It makes the job of drafting a little more complex, in deciphering whether to get the best player available or to try to fill positional needs.

    “We need various positions and we need depth. Depth has really hurt us. that’s why the 15th pick is so helpful to us,” Stefanski said. “In free agency, we don’t have much money, so we have to be very wise with that money to add depth.

    “With the money we have, I don’t see that guy being a starter on our team. Someone is going to have to start at (small forward) and I don’t know who that’s going to be.”

