The Detroit Pistons added a third selection in the NBA Draft in a trade with the Milwaukee Bucks late Wednesday night. They now have two first-rounders (Nos. 15 and 30) and one second-rounder (No. 45).
NBA DRAFT
When: Thursday, 7 p.m.
Where: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, N.Y.
TV: ESPN, ESPNU, NBA
Format: Two rounds
Pistons: They have two picks in the first round (Nos. 15 and 30) and one on the second (No. 45)
FIRST ROUND
1. New Orleans
2. Memphis
3. New York
4. New Orleans
5. Cleveland
6. Phoenix
7. Chicago
8. Atlanta
9. Washington
10. Atlanta
11. Minnesota
12. Charlotte
13. Miami
14. Boston
15. Detroit
16. Orlando
17. Atlanta
18. Indiana
19. San Antonio
20. Boston
21. Oklahoma City
22. Boston
23. Memphis
24. Philadelphia
25. Portland
26. Cleveland
27. Brooklyn
28. Golden State
29. San Antonio
30. Detroit
SECOND ROUND
31. Brooklyn
32. Phoenix
33. Philadelphia
34. Philadelphia
35. Atlanta
36. Charlotte
37. Dallas
38. Chicago
39. New Orleans
40. Sacramento
41. Golden State
42. Philadelphia
43. Minnesota
44. Miami
45. Detroit
46. Orlando
47. Sacramento
48. L.A. Clippers
49. San Antonio
50. Indiana
51. Boston
52. Charlotte
53. Utah
54. Philadelphia
55. New York
56. L.A. Clippers
57. New Orleans
58. Golden State
59. Toronto
60. Sacramento
