Auburn Hills — After drafting Sekou Doumbouya 15th overall in Thursday’s NBA draft, the Pistons will get their first look at him -- along with several of their young players -- in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas.

Pistons first-round draft pick Sekou Doubouya meets reporters Friday in Auburn Hills.

The schedule, released on Friday, includes four games in the preliminary rounds: July 5 against the Croatian National Team, July 6 against the Trail Blazers, July 8 vs. the Pacers and July 10 against the 76ers.

The expanded Las Vegas Summer League will have all 30 NBA teams, plus the national teams from Croatia and China. The Pistons’ matchup against Croatia will be the event opener; the second game will feature the Blazers, who won the championship last summer.

Each team will play four games, and the top eight teams will proceed to a bracket-style tournament to determine a champion. The remaining teams will play in a consolation pool.

PISTONS SUMMER LEAGUE SCHEDULE

July 5 vs. Croatia, 3 p.m. ET, Cox Pavilion (NBATV)

July 6 vs. Blazers, 3:30 p.m., Thomas and Mack Center (ESPNU)

July 8 vs. Pacers, 5 p.m., Cox Pavilion (ESPNU)

July 10 vs. 76ers, 3 p.m., Cox Pavilion (NBATV)

