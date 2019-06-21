CLOSE The Pistons got wings Sekou Doumbouya and Deividas Sirvydis, along with guard Jordan Bone. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

The Pistons entered Thursday’s NBA draft with three picks: No. 15 and 30 in the first round and 45th overall in the second round.

Deividas Sirvydis is a 19-year-old wing from Lithuania. (Photo: YouTube)

They left with two international players and two future draft picks.

With the 30th pick, obtained from the Bucks in a trade Wednesday night, the Pistons opted to invest in the future, sending the pick to the Cavaliers — who selected Kevin Porter Jr. from Southern California — for four future second-round picks.

The Cavs didn’t have a second-round pick this season, but the Pistons combined the two of those, along with their own 45th pick, in a package to the Dallas Mavericks for the 37th pick, with which they selected Deividas Sirvydis, a 19-year-old wing from Lithuania.

Sirvydis is 6-8, 190 pounds and played in Lithuania’s second division. It’s likely that the Pistons will let Sirvydis develop and stash him overseas until he’s NBA-ready.

Sirvydis is regarded as a good perimeter player who shot well from 3-point range (41 percent) last season in the Lithuanian NKL league.

The Pistons also picked up a prospect at point guard, getting Tennessee’s Jordan Bone, with the 57th pick, in a trade with the Sixers.