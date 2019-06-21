The Pistons got wings Sekou Doumbouya and Deividas Sirvydis, along with guard Jordan Bone. Rod Beard, The Detroit News
The Pistons entered Thursday’s NBA draft with three picks: No. 15 and 30 in the first round and 45th overall in the second round.
They left with two international players and two future draft picks.
With the 30th pick, obtained from the Bucks in a trade Wednesday night, the Pistons opted to invest in the future, sending the pick to the Cavaliers — who selected Kevin Porter Jr. from Southern California — for four future second-round picks.
The Cavs didn’t have a second-round pick this season, but the Pistons combined the two of those, along with their own 45th pick, in a package to the Dallas Mavericks for the 37th pick, with which they selected Deividas Sirvydis, a 19-year-old wing from Lithuania.
Sirvydis is 6-8, 190 pounds and played in Lithuania’s second division. It’s likely that the Pistons will let Sirvydis develop and stash him overseas until he’s NBA-ready.
Sirvydis is regarded as a good perimeter player who shot well from 3-point range (41 percent) last season in the Lithuanian NKL league.
The Pistons also picked up a prospect at point guard, getting Tennessee’s Jordan Bone, with the 57th pick, in a trade with the Sixers.
Join the Conversation
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the Conversation Guidelines and FAQs
Comments
This conversation is moderated according to USA TODAY's community rules. Please read the rules before joining the discussion.