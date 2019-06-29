Derrick Rose averaged 18 points this past season with the Timberwolves. (Photo: Frank Franklin II, Associated Press)

Maybe the Pistons won’t have to wait until the frenzy in free agency dies down before they make a move.

The Pistons are not only showing interest in — but also appear to be “emerging as the favorite” to sign — former league MVP Derrick Rose, according to a report by The Athletic’s Frank Isola on Saturday.

Rose, 30, had a resurgent year with the Timberwolves, averaging 18 points, 4.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds last season, including 13 starts. He’s coming off a minimum contract, worth $2.4 million, and likely becomes a backup option at point guard for the Pistons, who are over the salary cap and don’t have much financial flexibility heading into Sunday’s opening of NBA free agency.

The Pistons have $9.2 million available in the mid-level exception and the biannual exception of about $3.6 million, each of which can be split among multiple players but not combined for one player.

Rose would be a good roster fit for the Pistons, who have just one point guard under contract since veterans Ish Smith and Jose Calderon became unrestricted free agents after the season.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported that Rose will meet with the Pistons on Sunday, with the goal of agreeing on a two-year contract.

Potential salary numbers weren’t mentioned but the Pistons likely would use part of the mid-level exception and still have money available for a backup center and potentially a scoring wing.

Rose has a connection to Pistons vice chairman Arn Tellem, who was Rose’s agent early in his career.

