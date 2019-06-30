The Pistons are shaping their roster before Sunday evening’s official start of free agency.

As expected, the Pistons declined the team option on forward Glenn Robinson III, making him an unrestricted free agent.

Robinson, 25, averaged 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 47 games, including 18 starts, last season with the Pistons. He signed last summer for $4.1 million and stood to make $4.2 million this season, but the Pistons chose to go in a different direction ahead of the opening of free agency.

Injuries limited Robinson's production last season, and getting Sekou Doumbouya in the draft and trading for Tony Snell seemed to seal Robinson's fate.

The Pistons will gauge the market for a more scoring-oriented wing in free agency, as well.

