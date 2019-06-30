Rod Beard's top 20 NBA free agents for 2019
Rod Beard of The Detroit News ranks his top 20 NBA free agents for the 2019 offseason.
Rod Beard of The Detroit News ranks his top 20 NBA free agents for the 2019 offseason.
1. Kawhi Leonard, Raptors, SF, 6-foot-7: Leading the Raptors to an unlikely NBA title showed he’s one of the top five players in the world — and the best two-way player. The big question is whether he goes back to Toronto or leaves for another opportunity. Ben Margot, Associated Press
2. Kevin Durant, Warriors, SF, 6-9: The first big decision is whether he accepts his player option, and according to reports, he won't. If he doesn’t, where would he go? After his Achilles injury, he’s unlikely to play next season, but any team would sign him for the max anyway. Ben Margot, Associated Press
3. Kyrie Irving, Celtics, PG, 6-3: He’s almost assuredly going to decline his player option, but then will he go to the Nets? Knicks? Back to Boston? He’s a difference-maker, but not the same player that he was in his prime. Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
4. Kemba Walker, Hornets, PG, 6-1: After languishing with the Hornets, Walker is hitting the market for a big payday as one of the best point guards on the market. He could instantly turn a team into a contender. Duane Burleson, Associated Press
5. Jimmy Butler, Sixers, SG, 6-8: His departure will hurt the Sixers, but he could help any team with his adept scoring and two-way play. There is no leading suitor, which will make his decision intriguing to watch. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
6. Klay Thompson, Warriors, SG, 6-7: He’s one of the best two-way wings in the game, but he’s been obscured by Durant and Steph Curry with the Warriors. Is he as valuable on another team? Maybe, but his ACL injury in the Finals likely leaves him in the Bay Area. Eric Gay, Associated Press
7. D’Angelo Russell, Nets, PG, 6-5: He’s a restricted free agent, so his destination could depend on whether the Nets covet Irving more, but he could be the next-best option after Walker and Irving in free agency. Mary Altaffer, Associated Press
8. Tobias Harris, Sixers, F, 6-9: He continues to develop as a scorer, but hasn’t found a consistent home yet. That could change with free agency, where he’ll command a boatload of money after another stellar season. Chris Szagola, Associated Press
9. Khris Middleton, Bucks, F, 6-8: Coming off his first All-Star selection, Middleton is set to benefit with a big contract, even in a competitive market. He could test the market, only to return to the Bucks, where he may fit best of all. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
10. Kristaps Porzingis, Mavericks, PF, 7-3: He’s technically a restricted free agent, but the Mavs made a franchise-altering trade for him so it’s very likely they’ll match any offer sheet that Porzingis gets. Tony Gutierrez, Associated Press
11. Nikola Vucevic, Magic, C, 7-0: His will be an interesting situation in free agency, as it could help set the market for centers moving ahead. He’s not a top-tier big man, but after getting an All-Star selection, he’s one that teams will try to gauge. John Raoux, Associated Press
12. Malcolm Brogdon, Bucks, PG, 6-5: He’s only a restricted free agent, but the Bucks will have to assume another team makes him an offer. He’s a young, budding star who shot 43 percent beyond the arc and could command a huge raise. Mark J. Terrill, Associated Press
13. DeMarcus Cousins, Warriors, C, 6-11: His entire season was marred by injuries and recovering from injuries, which will dampen his value in free agency. With a summer to rehab, he will come back better next season, but with which team and at what salary? Jeff Chiu, Associated Press
14. Al Horford, Celtics, C, 6-10: That he’s turning down a $30 player option is shocking; that he’s likely not returning the Celtics is just as shocking. Horford is looking for a near-max deal, which would be mind-blowing if it happens. Michael Dwyer, Associated Press
15. Bojan Bogdanovic, Pacers, SF, 6-8: After the top options are gone, Bogdanovic will get a look as an interesting piece who can score (18.0 pts) and hit from outside (43 percent on 3-pointers) without dominating the ball Michael Conroy, Associated Press
16. Brook Lopez, Bucks, C, 7-0: He was a steal at only $3.4 million last season, but that number will rise dramatically after his resurgent season, including a career-bests of 2.2 blocks and 37 percent on 3-pointers, shooting 6.3 per game. Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News
18. Julius Randle, Pelicans, PF, 6-9: He looked to have a role with the Pelicans — that is, until they got the No. 1 pick and Zion Williamson. He could be a good option for a team that loses out on some of the top big men and looks to the second tier. John Amis, Associated Press
19. DeAndre Jordan, Knicks, C, 6-11: With the emergence of Mitchell Robinson, the Knicks might be willing to let him start. Jordan still can help a team, averaging 11 points and 13.1 rebounds. He’s efficient in the paint and can help a developing team. Julie Jacobson, Associated Press
20. Paul Millsap, Nuggets, PF, 6-8: On the surface, Millsap isn’t a top free agent, but he’s that important to the Nuggets, who made their run to the No. 2 seed with him guiding the way. Denver has a team option — at a pricy $30.4 million — but he could be worth it to them. John Leyba, Associated Press
20. Ricky Rubio, Jazz, PG, 6-4: With Utah’s blockbuster trade for Mike Conley, Rubio is the odd man out, but can find a good landing spot in free agency. He still is a solid point guard who can help a young team with his floor leadership and all-around skills.
20. Ricky Rubio, Jazz, PG, 6-4: With Utah’s blockbuster trade for Mike Conley, Rubio is the odd man out, but can find a good landing spot in free agency. He still is a solid point guard who can help a young team with his floor leadership and all-around skills. Rick Bowmer, Associated Press
    The Pistons are shaping their roster before Sunday evening’s official start of free agency.

    As expected, the Pistons declined the team option on forward Glenn Robinson III, making him an unrestricted free agent.

    Robinson, 25, averaged 4.2 points and 1.5 rebounds in 47 games, including 18 starts, last season with the Pistons. He signed last summer for $4.1 million and stood to make $4.2 million this season, but the Pistons chose to go in a different direction ahead of the opening of free agency.

    Injuries limited Robinson's production last season, and getting Sekou Doumbouya in the draft and trading for Tony Snell seemed to seal Robinson's fate.

    The Pistons will gauge the market for a more scoring-oriented wing in free agency, as well.

