The Pistons have agreed to a deal with point guard Tim Frazier, a league source confirmed with The Detroit News. (Photo: Tony Dejak, Associated Press)

The Pistons have solidified their backcourt for next season.

After adding Derrick Rose on Sunday just after the opening of free agency, the Pistons reached an agreement with point guard Tim Frazier, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News.

The agreement was first reported by Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

It’s a one-year deal for the veteran minimum, which is about $1.6 million.

Frazier, 28, played with the Bucks and Pelicans last season and posted 5.3 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 59 games, including 19 starts. He shot 37 percent from 3-point range and 44 percent overall from the field.

It’s a low-risk deal for the Pistons, who likely would utilize Frazier as their third point guard behind Rose and starter Reggie Jackson, who is entering the final year of his contract.

Frazier is a five-year veteran in the NBA, with stints with the Sixers, Blazers, Pelicans, Wizards and Bucks. He’s played 245 games, with 70 starts and is a 33 percent 3-point shooter with 5.2 points and 4.1 assists.

The Pistons still have the remainder of the mid-level exception (about $1.8 million), along with the full $3.6 million in the bi-annual exception to fill out the roster. They still need a backup center and likely would want another forward for depth.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard