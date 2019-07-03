Meet new Pistons power forward Markieff Morris
 Fullscreen

Posted!

A link has been posted to your Facebook feed.

Oklahoma City Thunder forward Markieff Morris warms up before a game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Denver.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Markieff Morris warms up before a game Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019, in Denver. David Zalubowski, AP
Fullscreen
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Markieff Morris hangs from the basket after a dunk during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Markieff Morris hangs from the basket after a dunk during the first half of a game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Sue Ogrocki, AP
Fullscreen
Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Markieff Morris defends along with center Steven Adams during the second half of a game Friday, March 8, 2019, in Los Angeles.
Los Angeles Clippers guard Lou Williams shoots as Oklahoma City Thunder forward Markieff Morris defends along with center Steven Adams during the second half of a game Friday, March 8, 2019, in Los Angeles. Mark J. Terrill, AP
Fullscreen
Oklahoma City Thunder's Markieff Morris shoots over the Indiana Pacers' Darren Collison during the first half of a game, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Indianapolis.
Oklahoma City Thunder's Markieff Morris shoots over the Indiana Pacers' Darren Collison during the first half of a game, Thursday, March 14, 2019, in Indianapolis. Darron Cummings, AP
Fullscreen
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Markieff Morris is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph during the second half of a game Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Oklahoma City.
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Markieff Morris is defended by Indiana Pacers guard Cory Joseph during the second half of a game Wednesday, March 27, 2019, in Oklahoma City. Rob Ferguson, AP
Fullscreen
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris rebounds over Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter during the second half of a game Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Atlanta.
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris rebounds over Atlanta Hawks forward Vince Carter during the second half of a game Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, in Atlanta. John Amis, AP
Fullscreen
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris looks on during the second half of a game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit.
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris looks on during the second half of a game against the Detroit Pistons, in Detroit. Duane Burleson, AP
Fullscreen
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris handles the ball during the first half of a game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Washington.
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris handles the ball during the first half of a game against the Brooklyn Nets, Saturday, Dec. 1, 2018, in Washington. Nick Wass, AP
Fullscreen
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris shoots over the defense of Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo during a game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Indianapolis.
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris shoots over the defense of Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo during a game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris is pictured during a timeout during a game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Indianapolis.
Washington Wizards forward Markieff Morris is pictured during a timeout during a game, Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018, in Indianapolis. Doug McSchooler, AP
Fullscreen

Interested in this topic? You may also want to view these photo galleries:

    Replay
    Autoplay
    Show Thumbnails
    Show Captions
    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE

    Las Vegas — One Morris was good enough for the Pistons for a couple of years. The Pistons are going to take a shot with the other Morris twin, agreeing to terms with forward Markieef Morris on a deal on Wednesday.

    The deal is for the bi-annual exception, worth about $3.6 million, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was first to report the agreement. 

    It’s a move that strengthens their frontcourt and court bring a possible starter to the roster

    After being swept out of the playoffs last season, the Pistons were looking to add size at the forward positions and strengthen the point guard position. They look to have accomplished both, drafting forward Sekou Doumbouya and trading for Tony Snell and adding point guards Derrick Rose and Tim Frazier in free agency.

    Morris is 6-foot-10 and averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 34 percent on 3-pointers in 58 games combined for the Wizards and Thunder, including 16 starts.

    Marcus Morris played two seasons with the Pistons from 2015-17, averaging 14.1 points in 159 games — all starts.

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard

    LINKEDINCOMMENTMORE