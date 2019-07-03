Markieff Morris is 6-foot-10 and averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 34 percent on 3-pointers in 58 games combined for the Wizards and Thunder, including 16 starts. (Photo: Darron Cummings, Associated Press)

Las Vegas — One Morris was good enough for the Pistons for a couple of years. The Pistons are going to take a shot with the other Morris twin, agreeing to terms with forward Markieef Morris on a deal on Wednesday.

The deal is for the bi-annual exception, worth about $3.6 million, a league source confirmed to The Detroit News. The Athletic’s Shams Charania was first to report the agreement.

It’s a move that strengthens their frontcourt and court bring a possible starter to the roster

After being swept out of the playoffs last season, the Pistons were looking to add size at the forward positions and strengthen the point guard position. They look to have accomplished both, drafting forward Sekou Doumbouya and trading for Tony Snell and adding point guards Derrick Rose and Tim Frazier in free agency.

Morris is 6-foot-10 and averaged 9.4 points and 4.6 rebounds, shooting 34 percent on 3-pointers in 58 games combined for the Wizards and Thunder, including 16 starts.

Marcus Morris played two seasons with the Pistons from 2015-17, averaging 14.1 points in 159 games — all starts.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard