The Detroit Pistons adding guard Derrick Rose on a two-year, $15 million contract is among the 10 best value deals so far in NBA free agency.
That’s the opinion of Brad Botkin of CBS Sports, who ranked the Rose-Pistons deal No. 3 on his list.
“Forget what Rose used to be or what he was when he looked like he was barely hanging onto a job in the league,” Botkin says. “What he is right now is a guy who just averaged 18 points and four assists on 48 percent shooting, including 37 percent from 3 (for Minnesota last season). He is a reliable jump shooter, as crazy as that sounds, and a lot of his burst is back. He's smart. He's experienced. And the Pistons got him on a two-year, $15 million deal. That's eighth-man money. If Rose does what he did last year, a top-six seed is in striking distance in a deeper-than-you think Eastern Conference for Detroit.”
Rose, 30, has career averages of 18.8 points, 5.6 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 33.2 minutes.
No. 1 on Botkin’s list was the Golden State Warriors retaining Kevon Looney for three years and $15 million.
