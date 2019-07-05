Las Vegas — The Sekou Doumbouya debut will have to wait — for at least a day.

Doumbouya sustained a right-hamstring strain and missed the Pistons’ opener in the NBA Summer League on Friday at Cox Pavilion.

Doumbouya, the Pistons’ first-round draft pick, had participated in initial workouts this week but was a scratch for the Summer League opener against Croatia. His status is day-to-day and the Pistons most assuredly will be cautious with his health, especially in scrimmages.

Their 2017 first-round pick, Luke Kennard, suffered a knee injury on the first day of practice and missed all of the Summer League schedule.

