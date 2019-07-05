Meet Pistons first-round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya
Pistons first round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya, with head coach Dwane Casey, addresses the media during a press conference at the practice facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan on June 21, 2019.
Pistons first round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya, with head coach Dwane Casey, addresses the media during a press conference at the practice facility in Auburn Hills, Michigan on June 21, 2019. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Detroit Pistons senior advisor to owner Tom Gores Ed Stefanski, Pistons first round pick Sekou Doumbouya and Pistons head coach Dwane Casey pose for a photo during the press conference at the practice facility.
Detroit Pistons senior advisor to owner Tom Gores Ed Stefanski, Pistons first round pick Sekou Doumbouya and Pistons head coach Dwane Casey pose for a photo during the press conference at the practice facility. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pistons center Andre Drummond, rear, listens to first round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya's press conference.
Pistons center Andre Drummond, rear, listens to first round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya's press conference. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pistons first round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya, with head coach Dwane Casey, addresses the media during a press conference.
Pistons first round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya, with head coach Dwane Casey, addresses the media during a press conference. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pistons first round pick Sekou Doumbouya and Pistons head coach Dwane Casey during the press conference.
Pistons first round pick Sekou Doumbouya and Pistons head coach Dwane Casey during the press conference. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pistons first round draft pick Sekou Doubouya after the introductory press conference.
Pistons first round draft pick Sekou Doubouya after the introductory press conference. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pistons player Andre Drummond and head coach Dwane Casey talk after the the press conference for first round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya.
Pistons player Andre Drummond and head coach Dwane Casey talk after the the press conference for first round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pistons first round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya is greeted by Vice Chairman of Palace Sports & Entertainment Arn Tellem after the press conference.
Pistons first round draft pick Sekou Doumbouya is greeted by Vice Chairman of Palace Sports & Entertainment Arn Tellem after the press conference. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pistons first round draft pick Sekou Doubouya after the introductory press conference.
Pistons first round draft pick Sekou Doubouya after the introductory press conference. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey answers questions of the media after the press conference.
Pistons head coach Dwane Casey answers questions of the media after the press conference. Daniel Mears, The Detroit News
    Las Vegas — The Sekou Doumbouya debut will have to wait — for at least a day. 

    Doumbouya sustained a right-hamstring strain and missed the Pistons’ opener in the NBA Summer League on Friday at Cox Pavilion. 

    Doumbouya, the Pistons’ first-round draft pick, had participated in initial workouts this week but was a scratch for the Summer League opener against Croatia. His status is day-to-day and the Pistons most assuredly will be cautious with his health, especially in scrimmages. 

    Their 2017 first-round pick, Luke Kennard, suffered a knee injury on the first day of practice and missed all of the Summer League schedule. 

    Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

    Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard