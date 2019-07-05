Detroit Pistons guard Khyri Thomas (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Las Vegas — The opening game was almost a dud for the Pistons.

Then the shooters woke up in the third quarter and helped pull away, helping the Pistons take a 96-80 victory over the Croatia National Team in the first game of the NBA Summer League on Friday afternoon at Cox Pavilion.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 96, Croatia 80

It was the first game in the expanded summer league, with the national teams from China and Croatia joining the 30 NBA teams this year.

Khyri Thomas had 26 points, including seven 3-pointers, Svi Mykhailiuk added 17 points and five assists and Todd Withers 16 points and four rebounds for the Pistons, who will face the Blazers on Saturday afternoon.

The Pistons led, 20-19, after the first quarter but gave up a 17-2 run midway through the second and trailed, 46-42, at halftime.

Thomas found his shooting stroke in the second half, with a 3-pointer at the 6:59 mark. That helped the Pistons regain the lead, 52-51, on a 3-pointer by Mykhailiuk. They stretched it to 67-61 after two free throws by Donta Hall (six points and five rebounds) in the final seconds of the period.

The Pistons put it out of reach with a 17-5 run early in the fourth.

Observations

►Thomas made the biggest impression with his 3-point shooting, going 7-of-14 and looking smooth and almost effortless in getting his shot up. He played within the flow and rhythm of the offense and didn’t force shots, which should garner him more playing time. The Pistons have several options at shooting guard on the regular roster with Luke Kennard, Brown and Langston Galloway, but Thomas can do well for himself with a good showing this summer.

►Brown was the primary point guard and had some good stretches of play, highlighted by seven assists and five rebounds, but some sloppy turnovers were concerning. He handled the ball well and initiated the offense, getting other players good shots.

►Mykhailiuk built off of his strong Summer League last season, with good shooting, ball-handling and helping to keep the offense flowing. He was 5-of-10 from the field and was aggressive in trying to get to the rim. He made all five of his free throws and was steady all game.

►The Pistons had a good start with big men Matt Costello and Jared Uthoff and both of the big runs in the first half came with them off the floor. Without Sekou Doumbouya, who has a right hamstring strain, the Pistons will be challenged to find other options at center and power forward.

