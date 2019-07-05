CLOSE Brown had 12 points, seven assists and five rebounds in the 96-80 win over Croatia. Rod Beard, The Detroit News

Bruce Brown is playing at point guard for the Pistons in the NBA Summer League. (Photo: Carlos Osorio, Associated Press)

Here are some observations from the Pistons' 96-80 Summer League win over Croatia on Friday from Rod Beard of The Detroit News.

►Khyri Thomas made the biggest impression with his 3-point shooting, going 7 of 14 and looking smooth and almost effortless in getting his shot up. He played within the flow and rhythm of the offense and didn’t force shots, which should garner him more playing time.

The Pistons have several options at shooting guard on the regular roster with Luke Kennard, Bruce Brown and Langston Galloway, but Thomas can do well for himself with a good showing this summer.

►Brown was the primary point guard and had some good stretches of play, highlighted by seven assists and five rebounds, but some sloppy turnovers were concerning. He handled the ball well and initiated the offense, getting other players good shots.

“Bruce did a great job making plays. The thing you understand once you start playing a little point guard is how much energy it takes both mentally and physically,” Pistons Summer League coach Sean Sweeney said. “You don’t just have to know your spot, but other guys’ spots and then you have to know who’s covering you and how they’re playing you defensively.”

►Svi Mykhailiuk built off of his strong Summer League last season, with good shooting, ball-handling and helping to keep the offense flowing. He was 5-for-10 from the field and was aggressive in trying to get to the rim. He made all five of his free throws and was steady all game.

►The Pistons had a good start with big men Matt Costello (11 points and eight rebounds) and Jarrod Uthoff, and both of Detroit's big runs in the first half came with them off the floor.

Without Sekou Doumbouya, who has a right hamstring strain, the Pistons will be challenged to find other options at center and power forward.

