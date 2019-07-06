Buy Photo Guard Bruce Brown finished with 17 points and 10 assists in the Pistons' 20-point win over the Trail Blazers in Summer League action Saturday. (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., The Detroit News)

Las Vegas — The Pistons entered the NBA Summer League with a stacked group of perimeter players including three from their main roster. In Saturday’s second game of the schedule, they were unleashed.

The Pistons knocked down 10 3-pointers in the first half and finished with 15 3-pointers, fueling a 93-73 victory over the Trail Blazers on Saturday afternoon at Thomas & Mack Center. The Pistons improved to 2-0 in the Summer League and next play on Monday against the Pacers.

BOX SCORE: Pistons 93, Trail Blazers 73

Svi Mykhailiuk had 18 points, Bruce Brown 17 points and 10 assists and Todd Withers 14 points for the Pistons.

The Pistons made their first five field goals and started 10-of 12 from the field, racing to a 25-10 lead in the first 6:14 of the first quarter. Brown opened the game with a drive and Jarrod Uthoff hit a 3-pointer and another jumper.

They stretched the lead with a 16-4 run, with a 3-pointer and floater by Khyri Thomas (eight points) and three straight 3-pointers by Withers, for the 15-point margin. The Blazers made a run behind Anfernee Simons (15 points) and closed to 30-19 but Mykhailiuk hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to push the lead back to 14.

The Pistons finished the quarter 13-of-21 from the field and 7-of-10 on 3-pointers, with Brown leading the way in his transition to point guard.

Rookie first-round pick Sekou Doumbouya missed his second straight game after sustaining a right-hamstring strain. It’s unclear whether he’ll play in either of the two final games.