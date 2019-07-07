Derrick Rose (Photo: Aaron Gash, AP)

Las Vegas — The flurry of trades on the night of the NBA draft and early in first week of free agency created a glut of deals for the league office to sort through.

That meant several teams had to wait before they could announce agreements and signings.

The logjam began clearing on Saturday, as the NBA’s moratorium on signing free agents ended. The Pistons announced Sunday that they had signed point guard Derrick Rose and had completed a draft-night trade with the Sixers for Jordan Bone, a point guard who played at Tennessee last season.

That came on the heels of Saturday’s announced signings of forward Markieff Morris and point guard Tim Frazier.

With all their additions, the Pistons’ roster is at 14, with veteran upgrades at point guard in Rose and Frazier and some moxie and size with Morris.

Rose was the MVP in 2010-11, the youngest player ever to win the award, with 25 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.7 assists. He’s a three-time All-Star and is coming off a turnaround season in which he posted 18 points and 4.3 assists in 51 games and a career-high 37 percent on 3-pointers.

He was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2008 draft and was the rookie of the year for the Bulls. Rose has been hampered by injuries but is looking to make an impact as a reserve scorer in a revamped point-guard group with Reggie Jackson and Frazier.

Bone was draft 57th by the Sixers in the draft and the Pistons used a 2024 second-round pick to acquire the pick. Because of the backlog, Bone was unable to join the Pistons’ Summer League team until the trade cleared.

It appears that he could be activated ahead of Monday’s game against the Pacers.

Rod.Beard@detroitnews.com

Twitter: @detnewsRodBeard