The Pistons just keep it moving in the Las Vegas heat at the NBA Summer League.

After a sluggish start in the first quarter, they put things together and cruised to a 102-84 victory over the Indiana Pacers on Monday at Cox Pavilion.

With the win, the Pistons improved to 3-0 in Summer League play and have a good chance to move into the tournament bracket, which will feature the top eight teams in the Summer League.

Matt Costello had 20 points and eight rebounds, Jarrod Uthoff 17 points and Bruce Brown 14 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, leading all Pistons starters in double figures. Khyri Thomas added 11 points and Svi Mykhailiuk 10.

The Pistons led, 13-10, after three free throws from Brown and two more from rookie Jordan Bone, who made his Summer League debut after signing on Sunday. The Pacers answered with a 7-0 run to pull ahead by four but second-round pick Deividas Sirvydis hit a 3-pointer to pull within 17-16 after the first period.

They shot 31 percent in the period and hit just 2-of-9 on 3-pointers.

The Pistons turned things around in the second quarter, starting with a 17-0 run, with seven of the points by Costello and five by Uthoff. All five starters scored in the opening salvo, pushing the lead to 33-18.

They increased the lead to 39-22 on a 3-pointer by Sirvydis and a free throw by Donta Hall (11 points and six rebounds) and pushed to a 46-35 lead at halftime.

Brown continued his stellar play in Summer League, with seven points in the first three minutes of the third quarter and the margin ballooned to 21 after a 19-10 run, with six points by Costello, mostly on pick-and-roll plays.

