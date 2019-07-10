Bruce Brown (Photo: Carlos Osorio, AP)

Make it 4-for-4 for the Pistons.

The Pistons finished the preliminary round of the NBA Summer League with four wins and advanced to the tournament quarterfinals beginning Saturday.

Bruce Brown helped seal the deal, with a triple-double, powering the Pistons to a 96-81 victory over the Sixers on Wednesday afternoon at Cox Pavilion.

Brown finished with 11 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists and Michigan State's Matt Costello continued his strong play with 18 points, seven rebounds — and eight fouls. Brown becomes the second player in Las Vegas Summer League history to record a triple-double, joining Lonzo Ball.

The Pistons got ahead in the opening two minutes, after back-to-back 3-pointers from Costello for a 10-1 lead. Matisse Thybulle (12 points) answered with a steal and dunk and scored seven straight points for the Sixers (1-3) to close within 12-10.

The Pistons answered with an 11-4 run and ended the first quarter with a 13-16 lead. The Sixers took their first lead midway through the second on a pair of free throws by Thybulle but Khyri Thomas answered with a jumper.

They got the halftime lead with a buzzer-beating 3-pointer by Jarrod Uthoff (13 points), for a 45-43 margin.

The Pistons stretched the lead with a 14-4 run, with a 3-pointer and dunk by Svi Mykhailiuk. The Pistons kept the pressure on in the final period, pushing the lead to 83-68 with 6:03 left on a 3-pointer by Uthoff.

The only question remaining was whether Brown would get his triple-double, which came on a pass to Costello for a lay-in with 4:56 remaining, with the lead at 17.

The Pistons have won the four games all by double digits and with their margin of victory as the tiebreaker, could earn a top seed when the tournament begins on Saturday.

