The Associated Press reported the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Russell Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul, a shake up of top point guards and a move that reunites Westbrook with James Harden. (Photo: Sue Ogrocki, Associated Press)

Las Vegas – Russell Westbrook and James Harden are together again, and Chris Paul is leaving Houston to make that reunion happen.

A person with knowledge of the situation says the Oklahoma City Thunder have traded Westbrook to the Houston Rockets for Paul in a swapping of top point guards. The Thunder also are getting first-round picks in 2024 and 2026, plus the right to swap first-rounders in two other seasons, according to the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Thursday because the trade has not been announced.

Paul is a nine-time All-Star, Westbrook an eight-time selection. Paul has 9,181 career assists, the most among active players. Westbrook has 138 triple-doubles, tied with Magic Johnson for second-most in NBA history behind only Oscar Robertson’s 181. Both members of Houston’s new glitzy backcourt are recent MVPs: Westbrook won it in 2017, Harden won it in 2018. And the trade means that the NBA’s two highest scorers over the last five seasons – Harden with 11,958 points, Westbrook with 10,025 – are now teammates.

Westbrook and Harden were Thunder teammates for three seasons, the last of those being the 2011-12 campaign when that duo and Kevin Durant took Oklahoma City to the NBA Finals. They lost in five games to LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Miami Heat, and Harden departed that summer for Houston – where he’s been an All-Star ever since.

But when the Thunder agreed last week to trade Paul George to the Los Angeles Clippers – in a move that essentially sealed 2019 NBA Finals MVP Kawhi Leonard’s decision to leave Toronto for the Clippers – it became clear quickly that Westbrook would be on the move as well. And this trade, when completed, will mean that Thunder general manager Sam Presti has added eight first-round picks to the team’s stockpile in the last week or so.

Oklahoma City got five first-round future selections as part of the George trade. The Thunder are getting two more in this trade, and got a 2020 first-round pick in the deal completed earlier this week that sent Jerami Grant to Denver.

It’s the latest bold transaction in a wild offseason of movement that already saw Leonard become the first reigning Finals MVP change teams in the offseason after winning that award, Anthony Davis get traded from New Orleans to the Los Angeles Lakers, All-Star point guards like Kyrie Irving (Boston to Brooklyn), Kemba Walker (Charlotte to Boston) and D’Angelo Russell (Brooklyn to Golden State) change teams, Durant leave the Warriors for Brooklyn, Jimmy Butler go from Philadelphia to Miami in a sign-and-trade, Al Horford move from Philadelphia from Boston.

“Craziest NBA summer by far,” longtime NBA guard Jamal Crawford tweeted.

Paul and Harden were teammates for two seasons in Houston. The Rockets had a 3-2 lead over Golden State in the 2018 Western Conference finals when Paul injured a hamstring, and the Warriors rallied to win that series in seven games on the way to the NBA title. This past season, Houston was ousted in the second round by the Warriors.

The 34-year-old Paul is owed roughly $125 million over the final three years of his contract, including a $44.2 million option for 2021-22. Westbrook, who turns 31 early next season, is owed $171 million over the final four years of his existing deal.

Grant’s show

Jerami Grant’s introductory news conference turned out to be a real show stopper.

Actually, more of a sound-check interrupter.

Between rehearsals before an Ariana Grande concert Thursday at the Pepsi Center,Grant, the newly acquired Denver Nuggets big man chatted about how defense just may be his best attribute and how much was looking forward to playing alongside All-Star center Nikola Jokic.

It was all music to the Nuggets’ ears.

The acquisition of Grant in a deal with Oklahoma City was the only significant change the Nuggets have made so far in the offseason. It could be just the move they needed to keep pace with the rest of the Western Conference.

“The year we’re coming off of, to add a guy like Jerami, I’m as excited as I’ve ever been with any team I’ve been associated with,” said Nuggets president of basketball operations Tim Connelly, who surrendered a 2020 first-round pick to the Thunder in the deal.

The youthful Nuggets are banking on cohesion to improve on a season that saw them go 54-28 and earn the No. 2 seed in the West. They’re basically running it back even as teams in the West got stronger and stronger. Although, Denver now has Grant and Michael Porter Jr., the No. 14 selection in 2018 who sat out last season as he recovered from another back surgery.

“When you look at our culture it’s something we’ve hung our hat on and I think is very positive and it’s developed organically,” Connelly explained. “We’re very sensitive to who we bring in and I don’t think you could find someone who would be a more seamless fit than Jerami.”

The 25-year-old Grant is coming off a career season where he averaged 13.6 points and 5.2 rebounds. He also shot 49.7% from the field and 39.2% from 3-point range.

In his opinion, though, his best biggest contributions could be on the defensive end. Grant found himself covering anyone from Damian Lillard to James Harden to Anthony Davis.

Coach Michael Malone liked the sound of that.

“For me, what really stands out in today’s NBA is his ability to guard and cover whoever,” said Malone, whose team beat San Antonio in seven games during the first round of the playoffs before losing to Portland in seven games in a second-round series. “Adding a player of Jerami’s talent and the person that he is, his ability to add to our culture, is just going to make us a better team and a more dangerous team.”

There might be times when Grant finds himself paired on the floor with Jokic and Paul Millsap, who had his $30 million option picked up. Not that Malone has given it much thought.

“I’m enjoying the moment,” Malone said. “But I’m excited that he’s on our team. He’s going to play for us. He was a starter on a playoff team. He helped the OKC Thunder play at a high level. I have no idea on minutes or rotation. I will promise you he will be a prominent figure in our rotation.”

Grant’s early impression of the Nuggets is they’re a team that likes to work the ball around. Especially Jokic, who averaged 7.3 assists during the regular season to go with 20.1 points and 10.8 rebounds.

“They always move the ball at an extremely high clip and get a lot of open shots and get a lot easy baskets,” Grant said. “I’m definitely excited to be here.”

Asked to evaluate his offseason, Connelly cracked, “probably give myself an ‘A-plus.’

“The patience of ownership with not just players but myself and (Malone),” Connelly added. “They’ve seen we have a wacky vision, to build around Nikola. We’ve seen that take shape.”