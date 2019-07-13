Pistons' Khyri Thomas (Photo: Clarence Tabb Jr., Detroit News)

It was good while it lasted.

The Las Vegas Summer League is over for the Pistons, following a 105-85 loss to the Brooklyn Nets in the quarterfinals on Saturday night at Thomas & Mack Center.

The Pistons finished the preliminary round 4-0 and were the second seed in the tournament but played without Bruce Brown, who was their starting point guard and one of the leading scorers in the past week.

Jordan Bone, who started for Brown, had 18 points, Khyri Thomas 15 points and five rebounds and Jarrod Uthoff 12 points for the Pistons.

Jarrett Allen led the Nets with 30 points and 11 rebounds and Isaia Cordinier 20 points off the bench.

Pistons rookie Sekou Doumbouya made his debut after dealing with hamstring issues. He had nine points, including 1-of-4 on 3-pointers, and two rebounds in 13 minutes.

