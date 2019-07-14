CLOSE The Red Wings took German defenseman Moritz Seider with their first pick of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, at No. 6 overall. He talks to the media Friday night. Tom Gromak, The Detroit News

Defenseman Moritz Seider skates around an obstacle during the Red Wings development camp. (Photo: David Guralnick, Detroit News)

Defenseman Moritz Seider, the top draft pick of the Detroit Red Wings last month, signed a three-year entry-level contract with the team on Sunday.

Seider (6-4, 207 pounds) was taken by the Wings with the sixth overall pick and participated in the team’s development camp in June at Little Caesars Arena.

Seider, 18, is the first German defenseman to be taken in the first round of the NHL Draft and the fourth-highest German player to be drafted all-time.

The Wings were impressed with Seider’s performance at the development camp.

“He’s a great skater,” said center Joe Veleno, a 2018 first-round draft pick. “Moves well with the puck, and you can already see the potential he has. He’s going to be a great defenseman for this franchise.”

Seider will participate in the NHL Prospects Tournament in Traverse City in September, when the Wings will decide where to assign Seider.