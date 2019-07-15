Andre Drummond (Photo: Mary Altaffer, AP)

The NBA offseason didn’t dramatically change the Detroit Pistons.

Around the league, however, there was huge movement, and that’s reflected in new odds to win the NBA championship.

The Los Angeles Clippers, who added Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, are the favorites to the title with 7-2 odds, according to VegasInsider.com.

The Milwaukee Bucks are next at 11-2 and the Los Angeles Lakers, who traded for Anthony Davis to team up with fellow NBA superstar LeBron James, are third at 6-1.

The Houston Rockets, who reunited Russell Westbrook with James Harden, are next at 9-1, and the Philadelphia 76ers round out the top five at 10-1.

The Pistons, whose biggest offseason move was adding free-agent point guard Derrick Rose, are tied for 20th at 200-1.